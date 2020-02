Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A 900-plus point fall on the Sensex might seem like a lot, but in percentage terms, Indian markets have seen a lot more volatility. The biggest fall registered in the past two decades was in Yashwant Sinha’s 2000 Budget, when the markets fell a little over 5 percent. That was also the time when the tech bubble had burst and FIIs had deserted India. A couple of years later, they registered another fall of slightly under 4 percent on Budget Day in 2002. P Chidambaram saw two large falls under his watch, in 2007 and 2009—the years before and after the financial crisis.