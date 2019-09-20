Thoughts on foods

Image: Aaron Rapoport / Corbis Outline/Corbis via Getty Images
There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread. Mahatma Gandhi
After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.Oscar Wilde
Ice cream is exquisite. What a pity it isn’t illegal.Voltaire
Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.Anthony Bourdain
How can you govern a country which has 246 varieties of cheese? Charles de Gaulle
If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world. JRR Tolkien
One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well. Virginia Woolf
Tis an ill cook that cannot lick his own fingers. William Shakespeare
Everything you see, I owe to spaghetti.Sophia Loren
Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what’s for lunch.Orson Welles
Life is a combination of magic and pasta.Federico Fellini
If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house and eat with him...the people who give you their food give you their heart.Cesar Chavez
There is one thing more exasperating than a wife who can cook and won’t, and that’s a wife who can’t cook and will. Robert Frost
All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.Charles M Schulz
