Thoughts on foods

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 20, 2019 11:22:11 AM IST

g_121355_julia_child_280x210.jpgImage: Aaron Rapoport / Corbis Outline/Corbis via Getty Images
There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.
Mahatma Gandhi

After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.
Oscar Wilde

Ice cream is exquisite. What a pity it isn’t illegal.
Voltaire

Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.
Anthony Bourdain

How can you govern a country which has 246 varieties of cheese?
Charles de Gaulle

If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.
JRR Tolkien

One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.
Virginia Woolf

Tis an ill cook that cannot lick his own fingers.
William Shakespeare

Everything you see, I owe to spaghetti.
Sophia Loren

Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what’s for lunch.
Orson Welles

Life is a combination of magic and pasta.
Federico Fellini

If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house and eat with him...the people who give you their food give you their heart.
Cesar Chavez

There is one thing more exasperating than a wife who can cook and won’t, and that’s a wife who can’t cook and will.
Robert Frost

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.
Charles M Schulz

(This story appears in the 27 September, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

