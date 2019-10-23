Karl Lagerfeld makes India appearance

Karl Lagerfeld

Snow white hair against jet-black sunglasses; a black suit and tie, and a crisp, white shirt. Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of luxury fashion house Chanel, had a signature, sophisticated-yet-edgy sense of style. Now, his brand team is bringing it to India.In a collaboration with Indian fashion label Cover Story (CS), the brand Karl Lagerfeld (KL)—which was started as Lagerfeld’s way to move into accessible luxury and premium streetwear—is making inroads into India. The partnership involves a two-season collection, and a range of apparel and accessories for women. “Karl has showed his love for India, though he never came here. He did a Chanel show [in 2011], which was inspired by India, and showcased his love of the Indian woman,” says Caroline Lebar, head of communications, Karl Lagerfeld. “This is a big, new market for us, and it’s important for our brand to be here and learn from new partners for a productive exchange of cultures.”It’s been an ‘intense collaboration’, says Manjula Tiwari, CEO, Future Style Lab, a fast-fashion subsidiary of Future Group, which owns CS. “The aesthetic and quality came from KL, but curating what will work for India and deciding on appropriate pricing... that’s where CS comes in,” she says.The range starts at ₹2,500 for a T-shirt, and goes up to ₹14,000 for a studded leather jacket. “The KL collection will be a bit more expensive. But it is more affordable than KL’s regular pricing,” she adds.