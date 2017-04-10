Pranav Saboo, Founder and CEO of Ethos Watch Boutiques picks his 7 favourite watches

The more an individual connects with a watch, the more he enjoys it. Of course, everyone has their favourites and I’ve made it easier for watch lovers to pick their favourite timepiece through our website , but before you pick your next watch, I would suggest you to keep these parameters in mind: Is it technically superior? Is it a limited edition? Does it bear some distinctive craftsmanship, which is not easily found? Above all, is it a brand that you connect with?



Collecting watches is like collecting art. There are so many watch brands with unique histories and technical achievements, that it is difficult to name any favourites. My personal collection itself is extremely selective and not very large. However, it consists of watches that I have liked and found distinctive, something unique and above all, something that I connect with. I’ve picked seven watches that possess all the parameters I’ve mentioned. The choice, of course, is eventually going to be yours:







1. The Carl F. Bucherer Manero Peripheral:

The Manero Peripheral is one that talks of sheer technical superiority. Bucherer achieved a feat even the mighty Patek Phillipe or Jaeger-LeCoultre could never achieve – a peripheral movement. This movement does away with the usual automatic rotor you see on mechanical watches and instead has a peripheral ring that winds the watch at least 2x faster than any automatic watch out there.

2. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day Date:

All Rolex timepieces have a charm of their own, but there’s something different about the Day-Date. The Day-Date, as watch lovers are already aware of, is considered as the most elegant, refined and luxurious timepiece coming from Rolex. Warren Buffet, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson are just some of the many world leaders who have chosen this timepiece over any other watch on this planet.





3. Omega Speedmaster Professional:

Sometimes you realize that the most popular watches are popular for good reason. And once I got my hands on my first Speedmaster Professional, I understood that there is a reason why it’s so popular all over the world - it is damn near perfect! An amazing value for money Swiss watch with a rich history & great mechanics, from arguably the most popular watch brand in the world.

4. Movado Edge:

Designed and created by Yves Béhar, a world famous industrial designer who has worked with industry giants like Apple & Google, the Movado Edge is a ‘daring new experience’ of timekeeping and I’m sure the dish-like shape of the dial with a concave centre is nothing like anything you would have ever seen on a watch before. This one’s a keeper for the future!

5. Oris 10 Day Power Reserve:

Another technically superior watch that I would recommend - the Big Crown ProPilot from Oris, took ten years to develop but was surely worth the wait. Not only does this watch have a whopping 10 day power reserve but it also features a non-linear indicator and it’s the first time these two complications have featured in one watch.



6. Favre Leuba Raider Harpoon:

The 279- year old Swiss watch brand – Favre-Leuba, returned to India after a gap of nearly 40 years earlier this year, and the watch that took the limelight was the Raider Harpoon. With a single hand, the Harpoon completely re-imagines the way one reads the time off a dial! The patented mechanism features a single hand movement which along with a moving inner bezel tells the time and the minutes. A water resistance of 500m just emphasizes on how robust the build of this watch is.



7. The Corum Squelette:

A Skeleton watch done right, in my opinion! The Squelette is one that I myself have eyed for a long long time. The very purpose of a skeleton watch is to show the inner workings of the watch in all its glory, and this is where Corum’s expertise in design is on full display. A perfect three-dimensional composition of hands, the date ring, and movement, made the Admiral’s Cup Squelette exceptionally desirable all over the world.

But to top it all, it’s powered by the world’s first COSC certified peripheral movement, a certification only 0.3% of the Swiss watches can achieve.