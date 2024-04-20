From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Shane Watson's new book, protein powder revelations, the story behind Forest Essentials are some stories that piqued the interest of our readers this week

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 20, 2024 06:21:42 AM IST
Updated: Apr 19, 2024 04:45:25 PM IST

From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the weekImage: Shutterstock


From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week1.    Big strides
In the world of big pharma, Vasant ‘Vas’ Narasimhan is most certainly an exception. The son of Indian immigrants and a doctor by training, Narasimhan is the only CEO of Indian origin among the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies by revenue. But, more importantly, Narasimhan is also the only one among his compatriots who comes from a R&D background in the sector. That’s precisely why, since he took charge of the $210 billion Switzerland-based Novartis seven years ago, Narasimhan has pivoted the company from a diversified conglomerate with interests in eye-wear, generic medicines, and consumer medicines into a pure-play innovative medicines company. Here’s how he’s transforming the company and readying India to play a bigger role in its medicine pipeline.


From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week2.    A ready reckoner
Going abroad to study is a significant decision, and navigating its complexities can be daunting, given the many factors to consider, such as choosing the right destination, understanding visa requirements, cultural adjustments, and more. It requires planning and a lot of clarity in the applicant’s mind. To ease the process of deciding and applying, here’s a comprehensive guide on everything students and their parents need to know before embarking on the journey, with help from three education consultants, Karan Gupta, The Red Pen, and Learner Aid. They talk about understanding curricula, application requirements, cultural differences, and employment opportunities. You don’t want to miss the Forbes India ready reckoner to study abroad. Read more


From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week3.    The unusual
US, UK and Canada have been the go-to destinations for overseas education for Indians, but now, thanks to quality education, lower costs, and the promise of a better lifestyle among other perks, more countries are emerging as popular destinations for higher education. These include Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Finland and the Netherlands. Private career counsellor Karan Gupta says New Zealand has been getting immense attention for its high-quality education system and friendly atmosphere. Students are also considering the Netherlands due to its innovative approach to education, offering diverse programmes that are taught in English. Here’s more on it.


Discover

From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week4.    Losing grip
With Vodafone Idea (Vi) gradually losing grip of the market, as debt liability piles up, the most essential life saviour is cash—a lot of it. But is Rs 18,000 crore enough to revive a cash-strapped Vi? Perhaps not. The amount may significantly improve its cash flow position, but it will not be able to save it from facing a shortfall. Vi is planning to raise Rs 18,000 crore through a follow-on-offer (FPO). India’s largest FPO will open for subscription from April 18. The sale, which will close on April 22, has set a price band of Rs 10-Rs 11 apiece. Though the stock has seen some momentum in the last few days, based on the revival plan, but overall it has been shaky. However, the question is, is Rs 18,000 crore enough to save a wreckage? Read more

From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week5.    Sportsman spirit
In this episode of From the Bookshelves, the two-time World Cup-winning Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, talks to Divya Shekhar and Kathakali Chanda about his new book The Winner's Mindset. He talks about a tragedy that triggered a fear of the short ball, how he overcame his anxiety, why it's important to train the mind, and what he wants to do next after a successful career as a cricketer and now commentator. He also discusses what young players have at stake ahead of the T20 World Cup, and how they can cope with the pressure. Tune in.

From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week6.    Watch what you eat
Have you considered that your daily protein powder might contain harmful pesticides or heavy metals? If not, take a hard look at the contents of your supplements.
A self-funded report that analyses popular protein supplements in the Indian market highlighted several issues: mislabeling of products, fungal toxins, heavy metals & pesticide detection. All of these can have severely damaging side-effects, especially on your liver and kidneys. There is a huge market for protein supplements in India— which is estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 33,028 crore, according to research by the IMARC Group in 2023.
And this is only growing with new homegrown brands coming up every day.
What triggered the need to dive deep into this subject? Forbes India spoke to Dr Abby Phillips, the corresponding author of the study, and here’s what we learned.


From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week7.    Quality check
In a rare interview, Forest Essential's founder and chairperson, Mira Kulkarni, a pioneer in luxury Ayurveda, joins Forbes India's Neha Bothra to discuss how she converted her passion for crafting pure Ayurvedic skincare and haircare products into an iconic $1 billion global beauty company. In a candid conversation, Kulkarni shares how her 'extreme fixation with quality' helped her carve a strong niche in India's rapidly growing beauty and personal care industry. "Going global and making an Indian brand comparable in its category to any of the best brands in the world is the next goal," Kulkarni highlights as she explains Forest Essentials' growth strategy. Also, with the emergence of VC-backed new-age beauty companies, we spotlight what it takes to build a credible brand- that stands out from the clutter in times of unsustainable beauty fads, steep discounts, and copycats. Watch now.


