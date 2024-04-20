From Novartis' turnaround to everything you should know about studying abroad, here are our top reads of the week







1. Big strides

In the world of big pharma, Vasant ‘Vas’ Narasimhan is most certainly an exception. The son of Indian immigrants and a doctor by training, Narasimhan is the only CEO of Indian origin among the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies by revenue. But, more importantly, Narasimhan is also the only one among his compatriots who comes from a R&D background in the sector. That’s precisely why, since he took charge of the $210 billion Switzerland-based Novartis seven years ago, Narasimhan has pivoted the company from a diversified conglomerate with interests in eye-wear, generic medicines, and consumer medicines into a pure-play innovative medicines company. Here’s how he’s transforming the company and readying India to play a bigger role in its medicine pipeline.





2. A ready reckoner

Going abroad to study is a significant decision, and navigating its complexities can be daunting, given the many factors to consider, such as choosing the right destination, understanding visa requirements, cultural adjustments, and more. It requires planning and a lot of clarity in the applicant’s mind. To ease the process of deciding and applying, here’s a comprehensive guide on everything students and their parents need to know before embarking on the journey, with help from three education consultants, Karan Gupta, The Red Pen, and Learner Aid. They talk about understanding curricula, application requirements, cultural differences, and employment opportunities. You don’t want to miss the Forbes India ready reckoner to study abroad. Read more





3. The unusual

US, UK and Canada have been the go-to destinations for overseas education for Indians, but now, thanks to quality education, lower costs, and the promise of a better lifestyle among other perks, more countries are emerging as popular destinations for higher education. These include Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Finland and the Netherlands. Private career counsellor Karan Gupta says New Zealand has been getting immense attention for its high-quality education system and friendly atmosphere. Students are also considering the Netherlands due to its innovative approach to education, offering diverse programmes that are taught in English. Here’s more on it.







