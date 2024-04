The two-time World Cup-winning Australian all-rounder talks to Divya Shekhar and Kathakali Chanda about his new book The Winner's Mindset. He talks about a tragedy that triggered a fear of the short ball, how he overcame his anxiety, why it's important to train the mind, and what he wants to do next after a successful career as a cricketer and now commentator. He also discusses what young players have in stake ahead of the T20 World Cup, and how they can cope with the pressure