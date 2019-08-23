Thoughts on filmmaking

Image: Shutterstock



(This story appears in the 30 August, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

When I was a kid, there was no collaboration; it’s you with a camera bossing your friends around. But as an adult, filmmaking is all about appreciating the talents of the people you surround yourself with and knowing you could never have made any of these films by yourself.Basically, I’m afraid of everything in life, except filmmaking.There are no rules in filmmaking. Only sins. And the cardinal sin is dullness.The most honest form of filmmaking is to make a film for yourself.I would travel down to hell and wrestle a film away from the devil if it was necessary.Editing feels almost like sculpting or a form of continuing the writing process.(When asked what a director does) I help.If there’s specific resistance to women making movies, I just choose to ignore that as an obstacle for two reasons: I can’t change my gender, and I refuse to stop making movies.No art passes our conscience in the way film does, and goes directly to our feelings, deep down into the dark rooms of our souls.All I need to make a comedy is a park, a policeman and a pretty girl.A director makes only one movie in his life. Then he breaks it into pieces and makes it again.If a million people see my movie, I hope they see a million different movies.A story should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order.A film is, or should be, more like music than like fiction. It should be a progression of moods and feelings. The theme, what’s behind the emotion, the meaning, all that comes later.We don’t make movies to make money, we make money to make more movies.