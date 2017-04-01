Thoughts on Wilderness

I don’t understand why when we destroy something created by man we call it vandalism, but when we destroy something created by nature we call it progress.—Ed Begley Jr
The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness. —John Muir
Wild animals are less wild and more human than many humans of this world.—Munia Khan
The city is not a concrete jungle, it is a human zoo.—Desmond Morris
Crocodiles are easy. They try to kill and eat you. People are harder. Sometimes they pretend to be your friend first. —Steve Irwin
The only good cage is an empty cage. —Lawrence Anthony
What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.—Mahatma Gandhi
The idea of wilderness needs no defense, it only needs defenders.— Edward Abbey
Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.—Gary Snyder
Basically, I believe the world is a jungle, and if it’s not a bit of a jungle in the home, a child cannot possibly be fit to enter the outside world. —Bette Davis
We are living on the planet as if we have another one to go to.—Terry Swearingen
