A journey within: Resham Kamboj explores Akashic reading to connect with the soul and discover guiding insights





Resham Kamboj, the visionary behind Tarot Tree of Life, wears many hats—a mother, spiritual healer, mentor, businesswoman, and entrepreneur. Despite graduating in fashion from NIFT Mumbai and initially believing that her love for fashion was unparalleled, life took an unexpected turn. Resham's journey underwent a transformative shift when she chose to leave her job. This pivotal decision became the catalyst for discovering her inner strength and navigating a new path. In an interview excerpt, Resham reflects on the profound changes in her life, showcasing resilience and embracing her multifaceted roles beyond the fashion world. Her story resonates as a testament to the unpredictable yet empowering twists that life can bring when one follows their authentic calling.