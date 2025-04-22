A legacy of care, reimagined for the future

In the heart of GIFT City, Gujarat’s cutting-edge smart city and financial hub, a new kind of institution is taking shape - not a stock exchange or bank, but a hospital: one that carries decades of quiet, determined philanthropy in its DNA. Lilavati Hospital, a name synonymous with world-class healthcare and deep-rooted service in Mumbai, is expanding its reach. But this isn't just a new facility; it’s the next chapter in a legacy of care.

A Legacy Rooted in Service

The story of the Lilavati Hospitals begins not with buildings, but with belief - a belief that prosperity should be shared, and that true legacy is measured by impact, not profit. That spirit was set in motion by Late Shri Kirtilal Manilal Mehta, a pioneering diamond merchant who built global success but remained deeply rooted in his values of service and community upliftment.

In 1966, he established the Kirtilal Manilal Mehta Family Charitable Trust, a public charitable trust dedicated to improving lives at scale. What followed was one of the most quietly ambitious rural development programmes in India. The Trust adopted 108 backward villages in Gujarat's Banas Kantha district, one of the most drought-prone and underserved regions of the country. Through the LiGHT programme (Let Literacy and Good Health Thrive), and later through the Lilavati Foundation, the family implemented a multidimensional model of upliftment: combining access to education, healthcare, employment, and environmental rehabilitation.

These were not short-term interventions. The Trust’s approach focused on long-term transformation. Food-for-work schemes helped build village infrastructure - roads, water systems, schools, and community halls, all while ensuring nutrition and livelihood. Women were empowered through sewing centres, self-help collectives, and leadership platforms like the Lilavati Mahila Mandal.