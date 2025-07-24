Anvesh Tiwari's Laraware is redefining fintech with India's first fully AI-powered financial stack

How NXTBanking is merging APIs with intelligence to power the next generation of fintech infrastructure in Bharat
When most fintech startups focus on adding one more API to the pile, Anvesh Tiwari, founder of Laraware Private Limited, is building the intelligence layer India’s fintech ecosystem was missing.
The company’s flagship platform, NXTBanking, is being hailed as India’s first fully AI-powered fintech software, combining deep API infrastructure with real-time machine intelligence across every layer of service — from KYC to payouts, from fraud detection to transaction orchestration.
“We didn't want to create just another banking solution,” says Anvesh Tiwari. “We set out to build a system that learns, adapts, and grows smarter with every transaction.”
The Intelligence Layer India Needed
What makes Laraware’s solution different is its built-in brain — an 8-layer AI engine that automates compliance, speeds up operations, and drastically reduces human error and fraud.
The platform incorporates:
●AI-based OCR for Aadhaar, PAN, and bank documents
●Face match and liveness detection for real-time onboarding
●Geo-fencing + device fingerprinting to stop fraud before it starts
●Auto-escalation and blacklist screening engines
●50+ integrated APIs covering AEPS, BBPS, DMT, Payout, and more
“Today’s fintech is no longer just about ‘doing payments’. It’s about understanding intent in real-time,” adds Tiwari.
From AEPS to AI: Reinventing Every Layer of Bharat Fintech
Laraware’s innovation isn’t limited to infrastructure — it’s in how the company has reimagined traditional servicesthrough an AI-first lens:
●NXT-AEPS – Aadhaar banking with retry intelligence and instant biometric error correction
●NXT-DMT – Domestic money transfers with smart routing and fallback logic
●NXT-BBPS – AI-powered bill fetch, validation, and reminder engine
●NXT-Payout – Instant, AI-verified payouts with fraud screening in milliseconds
“We’ve taken everyday fintech operations that were slow, clunky, and error-prone — and rebuilt them for 2025,” says Tiwari.
Scaling Bharat, Not Just Urban India
While most startups aim at India’s metros first, Laraware is scaling in the opposite direction — empowering Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural fintech distributors with white-labeled infrastructure that’s smarter, lighter, and faster.
With 300+ fintech resellers onboarded and daily transactions in the tens of thousands, Laraware’s platform is becoming a trusted digital backbone for NBFCs, payment facilitators, and digital KYC providers across the country.
What’s Next for Laraware?
The company is now in talks with national banks, insurance partners, and international remittance firms to deploy customized versions of its AI stack for enterprise use.
“We’re just getting started,” says Tiwari. “Laraware’s mission is to make financial infrastructure think — not just move money.”
With global partnerships on the roadmap and use-cases spanning from onboarding to underwriting, Laraware is fast becoming India’s most intelligent fintech infrastructure company.
Conclusion: Not Just Code — Cognition
In a sea of “API providers,” Laraware stands out by being an “API+AI” company — offering the ability not just to transact, but to think, analyze, and improve autonomously. And under the sharp, focused leadership of Anvesh Tiwari, the company is well on its way to becoming one of India’s most influential fintech innovators.
About Laraware Private Limited
Laraware is India’s first fully AI-powered fintech software company, offering a unified stack of intelligent APIs for AEPS, BBPS, DMT, Payout, and digital identity verification. Through its flagship platform NXTBanking, it empowers fintech platforms, NBFCs, and aggregators with next-gen automation.
Registered under DPIIT, India | Made in Bharat. Built for Bharat.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.