Anvesh Tiwari's Laraware is redefining fintech with India's first fully AI-powered financial stack

When most fintech startups focus on adding one more API to the pile, Anvesh Tiwari, founder of Laraware Private Limited, is building the intelligence layer India’s fintech ecosystem was missing.

The company’s flagship platform, NXTBanking, is being hailed as India’s first fully AI-powered fintech software, combining deep API infrastructure with real-time machine intelligence across every layer of service — from KYC to payouts, from fraud detection to transaction orchestration.

“We didn't want to create just another banking solution,” says Anvesh Tiwari. “We set out to build a system that learns, adapts, and grows smarter with every transaction.”

The Intelligence Layer India Needed

What makes Laraware’s solution different is its built-in brain — an 8-layer AI engine that automates compliance, speeds up operations, and drastically reduces human error and fraud.