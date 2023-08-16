AuctionLux: Bringing luxury and extravagance to major cities around the world

[Beijing, China] - The events garnered overwhelming success, setting new benchmarks in the world of high-end assets, and attracting discerning connoisseurs from around the globe.Kicking off the extraordinary tour, AuctionLux opened its doors to the elite clientele of Tokyo. The exclusive exhibition wowed attendees with a captivating display of rare and exceptional jewelry pieces, horological masterpieces, and awe-inspiring artworks. Distinguished collectors, industry influencers, and aficionados of fine craftsmanship gathered to admire and acquire some of the most coveted treasures ever to grace the auction stage.Continuing its journey of luxury, AuctionLux brought its showcase to the vibrant city of Bangkok. The city's cosmopolitan atmosphere was a perfect backdrop for a magnificent assortment of statement jewels, timeless watches, and breathtaking artworks. The event showcased the company's dedication to presenting only the finest pieces and celebrating the artistry and heritage behind each creation.In the cultural hub of Taichung, Taiwan, AuctionLux enchanted collectors and art enthusiasts alike with an exquisite display of handpicked treasures. The showcase witnessed an impressive collection of one-of-a-kind jewels, limited-edition timepieces, and captivating art pieces, underscoring the company's commitment to curating extraordinary experiences.As the grand finale of this triumphant tour, AuctionLux arrived in China, captivating the world's fastest-growing market of luxury collectors. The showcase was a testament to the company's expertise in catering to diverse tastes and preferences, with an exclusive assortment of jewels, watches, and art, leaving attendees in awe of the elegance and splendor on display.Throughout the tour, several remarkable pieces seized the attention of attendees and set new records for the auction industry. A fancy yellow diamond bracelet, an iconic Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref 5990 in pristine condition, and the highly sought after Patek Philippe Celestial garnered fierce bidding battles, culminating in exceptional hammer prices."We are thrilled with the resounding success of our showcases in Tokyo, Bangkok, Taichung, and China," said AuctionLux's CEO, Mr Michael Finley."The enthusiasm and appreciation we witnessed from collectors and enthusiasts reaffirm our commitment to presenting the most extraordinary pieces in the world of luxury. We are immensely proud of the experience we curated for our esteemed clients, and we look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of the global luxury auction industry."“AuctionLux also looks to expand on its Collateralized Auction Program around the world, a unique take on crowd financing which deals exclusively with assets such as high-grade diamond jewelry, timepieces from brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe and more. We have been working with buyers from China since 2020 and we are looking to expand into the UAE, India, and more buyers around the world. Our Auction Program can connect asset owners, co-funders and buyers to create a truly collaborative platform globally.”AuctionLux is a world-renowned luxury auction house, synonymous with the epitome of elegance and refinement. With a legacy spanning decades, the company has established itself as a pioneer in the auction industry, curating exclusive events that showcase the finest jewels, watches, and artworks. AuctionLux is committed to excellence, ensuring that every piece offered at its auctions is a testament to the highest standards of craftsmanship and creativity.For media inquiries, please contact:Media Department - AuctionLux