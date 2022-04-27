Car insurance add-ons from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to delight auto-enthusiasts

Owning a vehicle is a convenience and is even becoming a necessity, with improving lifestyles. However, owning a ‘luxury’ vehicle also helps make a statement. It says that you have a taste for the good things in life and are not diffident to go out and acquire them.
To cater to those who fit this frame as well as those who appreciate care and convenience in unsettling times, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company offers a bouquet of car insurance add-ons.
In addition to the more basic third-party insurance
and personal accident coverage, one can opt for add-on benefits such as zero depreciation cover, consumables cover, breakdown assistance, conveyance benefits, and more to delight policyholders.* Standard T&C Apply
Having an extensive online four-wheeler insurance policy from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company can also allow you to experience benefits like coverage of personal baggage theft/damage, paperless-digital insurance applications and processing, online claims, and spot services.* Standard T&C Apply
When your original policy is topped up with these add-on covers, which are available at an additional cost, it could decrease your financial burden in the event of an accident or calamity.Let’s take a look at some of the add-ons that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has to offer:Zero Depreciation:
Also known as ‘bumper to bumper’ cover, the zero depreciation add-on nullifies the depreciation costs associated with your car. So, when the need to claim insurance arises, you receive full value for your car and all of its spare parts. It effectively protects you from the loss of value that could arise when you need to replace parts covered at the depreciated rate.*
This cover is especially useful if you own a premium vehicle which has steep depreciation on accessories and various parts, which are expensive to replace.
- Engine Protector: The engine is not just the most crucial component of a car but an expensive part too. The engine protector add-on covers expenses arising due to water ingression, oil leakage, hydrostatic lock and other events that may damage your engine. It protects against damages to the engine and its parts, differential parts, and the gearbox and its parts too. Overall, it could help you to save up to 40% of the amount you would spend on getting your car’s engine fixed.*
- 24/7 Spot Assistance: This thoughtful add-on ensures that you are never stranded on the road due to vehicle-related issues, anywhere in India. One call to the Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company team can help you avail rapid assistance, irrespective of whether it is something as simple as a tyre that needs changing or as critical as post-accident assistance.*
- Key And Lock Replacement – This is a ‘good-to-have’ add-on, as losing car keys has become commonplace these days. With unique, sensitive, and even intelligent locks and keys fitted into top-end cars, it helps to know that your insurer will purchase and replace them in the event that they get lost. This feature is especially comforting when your car is a top-of-the-line premium model, since in this situation, a key replacement is not some casual expense.*
- Consumable Expenses – Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company offers you the opportunity to have your car maintenance expenses covered under this add-on. It takes care of expenses related to changing engine oil, brake oil, coolant, gear box oil and more, in the event of an accident or even in the course of merely servicing your vehicle.*
- Personal Baggage – Most people you know can narrate incidents of how valuables have been stolen from a car. Typically, it seems like the more valuable the car, the more likely it is to be targeted. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company’s personal baggage add-on protects your belongings and covers the loss you incur due to any damage or their theft from the car.*
- Conveyance Benefit – Having to manage your daily travel in the distressing event that your car is getting serviced, after an accident, can be upsetting. With this add-on, when your car is getting repaired and your claim is accepted, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company can ensure you get paid for your everyday commute.
When your vehicle is your pride and joy, having an extended car insurance
policy from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company , all topped-up with considerate add-ons, ensures that adverse unforeseen eventualities don’t disrupt your peace of mind or well-appointed lifestyle.
