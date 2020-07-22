Celebrated chef Harsh Kedia to unveil a very special range of chocolates

Harsh Kedia, a Mumba-based entrepreneur, author and a celebrated chef aka diabetic chef is a creative thinker and innovator. He got diagnosed with diabetes at a very young age and not giving up on his taste buds, the inner chef in him gave birth to 'A Diabetic Chef.' His research and desire to make sweet dishes that even diabetic patients could consume, has made his passion turned into a business model. Recently, after studying various dark and sugar free chocolates available in the market, Kedia realized that there is a lot of nescience regarding these products that are available in the market. Having come up with something healthy and equally counted on calories, Kedia has come up with a range of diabetic and calorie conscious chocolates. He aims at reaching these chocolates world wide at affordable prices compared to others. Kedia says, "It has taken me 7 years to compile all my work, my recipes and everything I have learned with doctors, nutritionists, and food scientists. We have begun production of India’s only authentic range of diabetic friendly chocolates. These are exclusively created for people who are diabetic, fighting PCOS, and other health ailments." In Kedia's words, these are the best Belgian dark chocolates infused with stevia; coming in the market by October 2020 across India.