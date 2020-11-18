Celebrity couple Megan Kashat Kurt & Yusuf can kurt open elite artist academy in Istanbul

On November 9th, Babylon DJ, Music & Dance Academy; Artist Collective Studios opened it’s doors to dedicated artists in Istanbul. The boutique studio is located in the heart of Galatasaray, with sky-scraping views of the city. Founded by celebrity couple, Yusuf Can and Megan Kashat Kurt, the two lovers are excited and committed to offer the most elite training Istanbul has to offer. Founder of the Babylon Academy and director of the Music Department, Yusuf Can Kurt, is a multi talented DJ, music producer, and composer. He is former music director of Doguş Holding Group, and resident DJ at Soho House Istanbul. His innovative DJ style and technique granted him 3rd Place in the Butterfly Awards; a prestigious awards ceremony for the country’s most prominent DJs. Yusuf Can has performed all around Europe in some of the largest clubs including Ushuaia Ibiza, and has a weekly radio show on Power FM, Turkey’s leading source for electronic dance music. With releases from EMI Universal and Avrupa Music, his eminence in the industry is without question. Yusuf Can Kurt recently parted ways from his former DJ Academy to expand and provide more education on all creative subjects with his wife Megan. The Babylon Academy welcomes artists of all trades. Megan Kashat Kurt is also the founder of the academy and director of the Babylon Dance Department. She is an American singer, songwriter, abstract painter and professional dancer with Babylonian roots, which is how the academy established it’s name. Megan has trained extensively at The Broadway Dance Center, Edge Performing Arts Center, and Millennium Dance Complex. She’s also performed as a back up dancer for the 2010 Grammy Awards, Mariah Carey, T.I., Big Sean, The Lopez Tonight Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Mo’Nique Show, The Goo Goo Dolls and several others. Taking 2nd place in the Prix De Espana World Cup competition with the American Dance Company in 2008, her fearless love for dancing has graced influence on the heart’s of those around her. Megan’s training includes over 12 styles, and her life as a dancer has bloomed since her childhood. Inspired by her husband, Yusuf, who she met through a musical collaboration, she decided to pay her training forward to aspiring dancers by creating a syllabus similar to what she studied at some of the greatest schools in the United States. The Babylon DJ, Music & Dance Academy is a boutique academy selective of it’s students for the purpose of making sure that each artist gets the attention that they need. However, the brand doesn’t stop at education. The Babylon Artist Collective is a sector of the academy where artists are invited to schedule meetings to share their ideas and find other like minded individuals to collaborate with in the process of reaching their goals. The monthly artist showcase promises to bring creatives and visionaries in one space to create opportunity. The Babylon Academy offers beginner through advanced DJ programs, music production and mix & mastering courses, all certified by Pioneer DJ. The curriculum is focused on technique and craftsmanship, with a promise to leave each student feeling confident about their future in the field. The dance program offers open monthly memberships for interested dancers as well as their exclusive Professional Training & Performance Program; an intensive and accelerated course for the serious dancer accepted by audition only. The dance academy offers lessons in Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Contemporary, Stage Presence, Fusion and of course Commercial styles. The Babylon DJ, Music & Dance Academy; Artist Collective Studios is the first academy of it’s kind. It’s uniqueness lies in it’s multitude of subjects, while it’s boutique methodology makes it a truly special to study. Visit www.babylonartists.com for more information and follow the Babylon Academy on Instagram @babylonacademyist