Coorg Wilderness Resort & Spa - A Perfect Amalgamation of Luxury and Nature

Finesse and style meet with astounding wonder at Coorg Wilderness Resort & Spa. You will be guaranteed all modern comforts with the choicest amenities and activities while still being luxuriously embedded in the lap of nature. Whether you are looking for a break, a sweet escape from the mundane or just a recreational recharge, Coorg Wilderness Resort & Spa definitely has something for you.The fourth laurel in the impressive chain of Paul John Resorts and Hotels’ luxe properties, this plush and elegant resort is delightfully spread over an expansive 60 acre estate. The European chalet-style architecture, combined with the cozy and intimate ambience, ensures a thorough treat for all your senses. The plush décor of each suite and studio is perfectly balanced with the surroundings and environment. The sweeping resort has 52 stately studios and 52 palatial suites; Grove View Studios, Grove View Suites and Hill View Suites are exemplary examples of luxury living. Gorgeously placed bay windows, electric fireplaces and heated bathroom floors only add to the charm of splendor of Coorg’s natural enchantment.Revel in the infinite beauty of the Ghats with breathtakingly beautiful trails, take a refreshing dip in the infinity pool or even sneak in a workout at the fully equipped gym. Also at your service is an entire array of adventure activities, including the commando net, Burma bridge, the Charlie Chaplin walk, rock climbing and so much more! If nature is your fancy then the bird watching tours or the trek to the sunset peak will definitely be right up your alley! All this will certainly build up an appetite which can be completely satiated with the array of dining options. If global cuisine is on your mind, you can head over to Habba for anything from Italian and American to Pan Asian. Vembanad, on the other hand is here to serve you exquisite Coorg and Kerala delicacies and to bring on the spirit of the holiday, Hunter’s Lounge and Tipsy are serving up a delicious storm of drinks along with a promise of a great experience. In addition to these beauties, The Grand Ballroom and the Queen’s Court Banquet Hall are available for any gathering, be it a wedding, corporate event or a party. And while you’re at it, why stop there? Step into Nikaay Wellness and Spa that is focused on your complete relaxation and rejuvenation. So the next time you’re wondering where to escape to from the hustle of city life while still being spoilt for choices, you know where to go!