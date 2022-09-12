Nalin Agarwal of Climate Seeds Fund on the need to accelerate climate action, even as more money and talent come in

In this episode, Nalin Agarwal, founding partner at Climate Seeds Fund, talks about an annual Startup Week, organised by Climate Collective Foundation, which shares the same founding team as the fund. The event, which will continue through next week, is aimed at bringing together climate tech startups, investors, other stakeholders and aspiring entrepreneurs as well. Agarwal also talks about the need for more climate action even as various factors are coming together to advance the outcomes in this field