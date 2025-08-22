Designing the backbone of Bharat's digital finance

Rooted in experience, built for Bharat
Over the last 19 years, I’ve lived between two worlds: the fast-evolving corridors of banking technology and the deeply resilient lanes of rural India. It’s been a journey that began in engineering classrooms and data centers, but one that found its true meaning in cooperative societies, self-help groups, and grassroots institutions across the country.
I still remember walking into a small PACS branch in Tamil Nadu, years ago. The ledgers were handwritten, the systems disconnected, but the intent was pure. A woman running a small dairy business waited hours to update a loan book entry that could’ve been done in seconds. That moment stayed with me, not as a technical failure, but a reminder of what we owe the people who trust us with their aspirations.
As someone who has seen firsthand the asymmetry between access and inclusion, I didn’t just want to create another fintech platform. I wanted to correct the architecture that left Bharat behind. That vision became RUGR. Not just a product of strategy, but a platform born out of empathy, necessity, and a refusal to accept that the future should belong only to the digitally privileged.
From Connection to Continuity: Building Beyond Buzzwords
When we built RUGR Udaan, we weren’t chasing a market opportunity; we were addressing a systemic disconnect. Rural and semi-urban merchants, despite having smartphones, UPI access, and data connectivity, remained outside meaningful financial engagement.
The problem wasn’t digital penetration. The problem was institutional friction. Banks lacked a seamless, scalable way to own and operate merchant ecosystems without relying on external layers.
Udaan was our response. A connected banking platform that gave banks the power to onboard, activate, transact, and monitor on infrastructure they could own.
Fast when it had to be. Flexible when it needed to be. And fully aligned with how real India does business.
Security Is Not a Feature. It’s the Foundation.
In a world where digital payments are exploding, fraud is no longer a possibility; it’s a certainty waiting to happen. But for the financially underserved, one security breach is enough to erase years of trust.
That’s why we built RUGR Garuda in-house, not as an optional layer, but as a proactive risk intelligence system. It monitors behavioral anomalies, scans the dark web, flags suspicious activities in under 60 seconds, and supports dual-authorization workflows.
With an industry-leading dispute ratio of under 0.0097%, Garuda doesn’t just detect threats; it prevents confidence from breaking.
Developer-First Is Institution-First
My roots in engineering taught me that the best systems are not the most complex, they’re the most usable.
That’s why every piece of RUGR, from its APIs to its webhooks, dashboards to settlement logic, is designed for the developer who builds it, the banker who operates it, and the merchant who trusts it.
Udaan’s developer playground is not a feature; it’s an invitation. It lets institutions shape the experience on their terms. That’s not just convenience. That’s control.
Inclusion by Design, Not Distribution
Financial inclusion isn’t an app install. It’s an outcome of systems that stay. Of architecture that adapts. Of platforms that don't discriminate between a small-town distributor in Solapur and a retailer in Surat.
With Udaan and Garuda, we created a single ecosystem that removes fragmentation. No need for six vendors or twelve dashboards. Just one interface that lets banks manage risk, transactions, onboarding, payouts, and reconciliation, at scale, in real time, without compromise.
That’s what inclusion looks like when it’s built into the core, not tacked onto the edge.
A Journey Fueled by Purpose
RUGR isn’t just a company to me, it’s a commitment.
From leading Universys Technologies to shaping engineering education at SKP College, every chapter in my journey has reinforced one truth: technology is only valuable when it amplifies people who were previously unheard. We didn’t start RUGR in a boardroom. We started it in rural banking halls, community meetings, and after listening to institutions struggling to serve their communities with outdated tools.
The woman in that PACS branch wasn’t just a memory. She became a mirror of the system’s flaws and its possibilities. RUGR exists today because we owe people like her a better experience, not just a faster one.
And that’s why this platform works, not because it’s perfect, but because it was purpose-built to stay, grow, and serve.
To support this vision at scale, we developed a layered suite of six specialized verticals, which we call the GRAMs - each designed to solve a distinct financial challenge in Bharat’s diverse economy.
From AGRI-GRAM, which empowers farmers with real-time loans, market insights, and secure transactions, to BANK-GRAM and UPI-GRAM, which handle instant payments and structured payouts with ease, every vertical carries the same DNA of connected, inclusive design. NEO-GRAM simplifies banking for the digitally curious, FIN-GRAM enables asset financing and deposit management for local enterprises, and TRANSFER-GRAM bridges the rural-urban remittance gap with speed and clarity.
Here is “The GRAMs Sight” in a nutshell:
These GRAMs are not standalone tools; they are extensions of a unified vision, each crafted to plug into institutions that serve millions and uplift those who’ve waited longest for frictionless finance.
The Road Ahead
At RUGR, we are not looking to disrupt for the sake of attention. We’re here to build quiet revolutions that empower banks to serve every corner of this country, without needing workarounds, middleware, or compromise.
Our infrastructure doesn’t demand transformation; it enables it.
The future belongs to institutions that think beyond features, beyond dashboards, beyond noise. It belongs to those who understand that inclusion without sovereignty is incomplete.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.