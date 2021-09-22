Discover Udaipur anew at Raffles

Recently launched Raffles Udaipur, the brand’s maiden outpost in India offers a fresh perspective to experience an extraordinary getaway on a 21-acre private island set in the middle of the serene Udai Sagar lake.The expansive property is reminiscent of a magnificent grand country estate, with beautifully manicured, ornamental gardens and panoramic views of the surrounding hills, tranquil lake and a 400-year-old temple sitting atop the aravalis. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport leads to the Raffles Lakeshore, an arrival lounge from where the Raffles Butler escort guests to their private boat. The calming boat ride tailed by migratory birds, takes one away from the mainland and into an illustrious world of Raffles.Long, leisurely, romantic walks at the hotel, experiences like star gazing or full moon rituals and the magnificent well-manicured gardens make it a haven for leisure travellers who are on a constant quest for peace and rejuvenation. Modern business travellers seeking accommodation or an event venue will too rejoice with the serene ambience and calmness surrounding the hotel. Raffles Udaipur is an ideal destination to feel inspired as you are surrounded by the lake, hills and the lush greens.The hotel is an architectural marvel of 101 luxurious rooms and suites that elegantly interweaves western cultural references with Rajasthan’s royal heritage and elements of Mughal architecture. All rooms and suites offer uninterrupted lake views and balconies, while some extend into private gardens and plunge pools. The rooms follow an east-west design aesthetic with murals, handcrafted furniture and other crafts by local artisans.The on-site experience curators and the remarkable Raffles butlers ensure a holistic and immersive stay. From the resident wellness guru, Dr. Nitin Bhota taking the guests on a personal quest of self-discovery, the spice artisan taking them on a journey of understanding Indian spices, at the artisanal spice wall to the resident Barista and tea Sommelier who acquaints the guests with extensive sessions on coffee making and tea brewing, every experience at Raffles Udaipur is exclusive.Under the leadership of culinary director Prasad Metrani, Raffles Udaipur is a paradise for gourmands with fresh, new flavours to relish every day. At Sawai Kitchen, the Indian speciality restaurant, guests can expect to be graciously served the lost recipes from the region’s royal households, reinvented with modern taste. Harvest, set to open in October, offers an interactive farm-to-table dining experience with produce foraged from the estate farm, spotlighting the region’s food traditions; while culinary enthusiasts can enjoy a co-cooking experience at Rasoi, the cookery school. The Raffles Patisserie offers freshly baked breads, classic French desserts, signature Raffles pastries and more. Mindfully crafted alfresco dining experiences, framed by the picturesque hills that surround the lake, draw inspiration from the five elements: earth, fire, water, air and space. The extensive culinary offerings are also a big influencing factor for the business guests who choose from varied selections for their close networking dinners, client get-togethers, etc.For a sophisticated and discreet experience, guests can linger over intimate conversations or take a book to read at The Writers Bar while indulging in bespoke artisanal and classic cocktails and a champagne & caviar menu. In contrast, the iconic Long Bar, a hallmark of the Raffles brand designed with European wood and leather, with engravings by local artisans, is a perfectplace to socialise. It offers fine Indian spirits, single malts, local brews from across Rajasthan and the signature Udaipur Sling – the Singapore classic remade with fresh produce from the island and home-made syrups.Guests can choose this island location as a memorable setting for special events and celebrations. The Grand Ballroom of 9,000 sq ft, including pre-function area, multiple outdoor gathering areas, covering over 40,000 sq. ft., and an on-site temple, is set to make landmark moments simply unforgettable.The expansive venues can also be used to facilitate big meetings, conferences and product launches while the smaller meetings rooms catering to corporate groups. The MICE offerings at the hotel cater to the ultra-luxury brands whose brand values resonate with the brand ethos of Raffles.The Raffles Spa, a space full of natural light with an embroidered canopy to encourage a sense of nurturing, offers a private escape, with authentic treatments and personalised programmes that prioritise both emotional and physical well-being. The fitness centre is well-equipped for an invigorating work-out and the swimming pool invites guests to take a languorous dip while enjoying a beautiful sunset.Raffles Udaipur, as with every Raffles hotel around the world, reflects the cultural and natural heritage and mood of its location and offers unforgettable experiences, from a celestial cruise under the moon, to guided farm tours, astronomy, yoga and meditation. Thoughtful, intuitive and discreet, Raffles Butlers are the epitome of refined luxury, providing a myriad of services that save time and elevate the hotel experience. From unpacking and packing bags to preparing beverages and decorating the guest’s room, these trained professionals are available 24 hours a day to make stays even more extraordinary. At Raffles, people arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family.