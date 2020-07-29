Dr. Naavnidhi K. Wadhwa - Epitome of Transformation

A conservative woman who lived moment-to-moment struggles until she found, her hidden jewel - leading her to achieve her deepest desires whilst overcoming the deepest pains and struggles by her own, being lovingly known as ‘Multifaceted Woman’ in her circle. Sky is the limit! A known ideology which states there are no limits to what one can achieve. Dr. Naavnidhi K. Wadhwa is a woman who proved this true for herself as she pushed through those early life struggles and today stands as an epitome of transformation for her loved ones and society. She says, I firmly believe in - ‘Your own mind is your limit - Mind is limitless’, one just needs to know the code to unlock it. Today, being a successful NLP certified coach, Mind Performance & Transformational Coach, Celebrity Numerologist & Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, Energy Healer and founder & Meditation Guru at Inner Ziva, a one-off Meditation and Breakfast club are her closest achievements. She adds - They give me a sense of unmatchable joy. Life was always full of setbacks - body shaming since childhood, societal pressure and constant judgement over looks and communication (I am from a vernacular medium), being labelled as a misfit - I was on downward spiral - I was diagnosed with Clinical Depression. But, you can definitely make a radical shift in your life if you have the ability to tune in to your innermost voice’, says Ms. Wadhwa When Ms. Wadhwa faced medical complications during her pregnancy, shooting up her weight up by 40 kgs, affecting all her muscles, the doctors were clear: ‘This is an irreversible condition!’ A thought that didn’t let her sleep for countless nights was her awakening moment setting her up on a journey towards transformation. She enrolled into spirituality & healing modalities, gained expertise in NLP, meditation & manifestation techniques that which brought health, strength & well-being. She is been trained by renowned American Author Richard Bandler - Co-founder of Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) & Tony Robbins, American Author and motivational speaker. Helping people to unlock their true potential and live an abundant life has gained her a name in the society. She says - Life can be tough, it can be like a horrible dream - I have lived all of this until I decided to start to feel ‘Alive’ through my mind, soul and body. With focused efforts of 9 years where each day had its own shares of ups and downs only known to her she has been outperforming on every walk of her life looking ahead to achieve and learn something new. Ms. Wadhwa is a lady who walks, talks and breathes - ‘Achievements’. Having received the ‘Times Power Woman’ award and getting featured in International Coffee Table Book on the 50 Most Influential Indian Women Worldwide were no less than a dream come true. No matter what life throws at us, our inner strength makes us ‘Powerful’ in ways hitherto unknown - Transformation is more of ‘Inner work’, she says. She is truly an epitome of transformation - her uniqueness is her unending quest for life leading her to win the crown of Mrs Universe Asia Queen 2019. It was a win over all those earlier struggles, says an emotional Ms. Wadhwa who was reminded of the body shaming that she once went through. Dr. Naavnidhi K. Wadhwa has a compassionate side to herself, she runs Annapoorti Food Drive for feeding underprivileged. She simply puts it as - ‘My Joy of Giving’. She also runs a placement agency ‘Global Head Hunters’, which adopts holistic approach to get the positions matched perfectly. She says, today having overcome my past, I understand that every moment is an opportunity to unfold the power that lies deep within us. We have to get ourselves tuned in to this science of ‘Power of Mind’ for the highest good of self & others. Adding to this Ms. Wadhwa says, - That’s precisely what I love to do - to help, support & guide you to your ‘Infinite Power’. Her clients have hugely benefited through her recent live transformational courses during the current pandemic, which intends towards living an abundant & fulfilled life. She connects with thousands of youth through her Facebook Group, WE ARE BLESSED and inspires many lives to stay positive.