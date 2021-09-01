Eggsense of Success

SKM is the largest exporter of eggs and egg products in India today, processing 1.8 Million eggs per day and 7000 tonnes of egg powder annually. Globally, SKM is acknowledged as foremost in the world of egg processing, claiming for itself an impressive 8% to 10% market share of egg whites imported in Japan and evolving as the biggest exporter of egg yolk products to Russia.Tracing the roots of this inspiring saga, we learn that it was after returning from a congress of the International Egg Commission and examining in detail the standard quality norms of Japan and the European Union, Shree put in place at SKM measures were to comply with the industry-specific internationally approved functional, microbiological and residual guidelines. SKM Best Eggs’ were the first in the Indian market to be openly labelled with the expiry dates.Armed with cutting-edge technology driven computerised controls, Shree was the first Indian entrepreneur to implement the 5s Principles of Workplace Management held sacrosanct by the Japanese- ‘Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize and Sustain’. Strict adherence to global quality and delivery standards earned SKM its ISO 22000 certification. A stickler for perfection, Shree has also put in place well-evolved TPM matrices at SKM that aim at zero work accidents, zero break-down and zero defects. The state of art 17025 accredited laboratory at SKM, manned by highly qualified Quality Assurance personnel scrutinize the crucial control parameters in line with the US Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) guidelines.Never content to rest on his laurels, Shree has now trained his focus once again on the domestic market as well- he aims to be the leader in the processed egg sector in the country and popularize the SKM Best Eggs pan-India, even while the NSE-listed SKM continues to be the leader in the exports segment. Shree is also investing heavily in modernisation, expansion and backward integration. The egg white cube, a ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook natural egg protein is one such innovative product that has come out in recent times along with eggs in tetra packs under the ‘SKM Best’ brand. Shree remains steadfast in his commitment to uncompromising business ethics, integrity in all areas of the business and absolute transparency to all stakeholders. Shree and the SKM group are widely admired for their active involvement in social and environmental work. “Long before we even knew the term CSR, my father was already deep into it. In fact, he was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his social work.” explains Shree. Adopting two hamlets in Swaminathapuram, they have ensured provision of free houses with toilet facilities, roads and water supply. “Let us do what we can to make the lives of people happier. After all, it is our duty to give back to the society” Shree signs off, with a simplicity that is truly humbling.