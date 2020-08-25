EXHICON's Transformation into COVID Healthcare

During time of great uncertainty, it’s easy to worry about the situation. But it’s also vital to move ahead with a focused, innovative and emergency scope to bring about a change. The COVID 19 Pandemic in India offered a glimpse into a better health care system, powered by ingenuity, quick solutions and innovation.

One such example in India is set by EXHICON Group, An Indian Multinational headed by M Q Syed, A first-generation serial entrepreneur involved in Conventions, Exhibition Venues, Trade Show & Event Management and India’s Pioneer Trade Show Magazine TradeFairTimes.

EXHICON’s role during Pandemic

In the month of March, EXHICON’s German Structure Associate LIRI Technologies Converted many of its German Structures into COVID Isolation Centres, Hospital, Bio-Medical Waste facilities. EXHICON, taking lead in India then conceived Heath Care Solutions around German Hangars in India.

German Structures for COVID Hospitals

EXHICON’S Technical team conceived innovative ‘Jumbo Hospitals’ using the German Structures & Modular Exhibition Structure available with many event infrastructure companies in India. The Idea was to quickly create Hospitals and Isolation Centres in open grounds. The idea was first picked up by Government of Assam which created the first Isolation Centre in Guwahati by using the German Tent in April.

This was then followed by Government of Maharashtra and in just in over one month, India could see over 50,000 bedded Dedicated COVID Care Hospitals in Mumbai, Guwahati, NCR, Ahmedabad, Benguluru currently constructions are also underway in Pune and other cities. However, the specs and quality control were a matter of concern as the technical know-how wasn’t equally picked up by the corporations and contractors, which resulted in some of the incidents due to heavy rains and thunderstorms. If the concept was taken in it’s entirety, these incidents would have been averted.

India’s Largest ICU In 30 Days

EXHICON then got a chance to construct 220 bedded Covid ICU Hospital for Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) hailed as India’s largest ICU and in just over 30 days in collaboration with Highway Construction Company (HCC) and in technical Collaboration with Birla’s Aerocon and Everest Industries Limited built this ICU at Bombay Exhibition and Convention Centre (NESCO).

Over 250 tons of steel and more than double of the Civil Construction materials along with a team of over 300 Experts was used to create the facility in record time. The permanent ICU is now ready to be inaugurated.

Concept To Execution For DCHC

Post these two positive developments, EXHICON got in Consortium with AAA Healthcare Services and together created a ‘Concept to Execution’ plan for Pune Municipal Corporation where two of the Jumbo facilities each for 800 bedded Oxygenated and 200 Bedded ICU facilities were planned to be up and running in 20 days. EXHICON’s role for these facilities included from Concept Designs to Execution Plan.

Medical Oxygen Generator

It was being noticed that the Oxygen played the most crucial role in the second phase of Spread of Covid in India. And the most important issue was to arrange alternatives for the Oxygen. EXHICON got in Innovative action and conceived with Coimbatore-based Trident Pneumatics to scale up the technology into a truck-sized ‘Medical Oxygen Plant’ which could simultaneously and continuously supply oxygen to anywhere between 50 and 800 patients without worrying of refilling.

The system also stores oxygen in case of an electricity failure. This new innovation presented by EXHICON to Pune Municipal Corporation was quickly picked up, the Corporation has already floated tenders for these ‘Oxygen Generators’ for it’s COVID Hospital requirements. Furthermore, EXHICON has also signed up an exclusive agreement with Trident to promote these ‘Oxygen Generators’ for COVID Hospitals.

Fully Functional Healthcare Division

Based on all the positive developments, the EXHICON Board, in the month of July took a conscious call to fully venture into Health Care Domain, the plan was discussed at lengths with group shareholders and finally, on the 20th August 2020, the new, fully functional Healthcare Division of EXHICON has been launched. With 20 member team of Medical Planners, Architects, BioMedical professionals and Doctors on board, The division is serving as full-service COVID Care Project Management Consultants (CPMC) especially for government and private sector clients.

M Q Syed, Group MD of EXHICON says, “What is clear from my vantage point is that the pandemic is driving innovation and experimentation, and will reward those who create real tangible impact to scale and transform our system. “

EXHICON has also signed up a number of MOUs and Agreements with leading Healthcare Service and Products Companies and helping Corporations, Private Sector and CSR to address the growing pandemic in the country.