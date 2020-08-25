  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

California burning: Is the worst of climate change here?

12,000 dry lightning strikes over 72 hours caused approximately 600 wildfires in California, caused by extreme weather conditions

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 25, 2020 02:15:09 PM IST
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 02:17:55 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
First Documented Coronavirus Reinfection Reported in Hong Kong