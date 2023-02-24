FedEx: Reimagining logistics with focus on small businesses

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Few large economies have managed to grow at a blistering pace as India in recent years. This is largely driven by the country’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that have punched above their weight. The pandemic may have thrown a spanner in the works for the world economy, but it accelerated the growth of SMEs, especially in India, through cross-border trade, allowing them to reach scores of customers with a few clicks. SMEs are adapting to meet consumer expectations in this post-pandemic, digital-first era by re-imagining their physical assets and enhancing their existing logistics networks.With the increase of cross-border trade globally and in India, FedEx is leading the way in disrupting logistics and supply chain management by integrating physical and digital networks. This creates a more intelligent system by streamlining trade and helps transform businesses.FedEx has been revolutionizing the logistics industry since day one to meet customer requirements with the changing market landscape. “Technology is not new to FedEx; it’s in our DNA. We’ve recognized early on how data drives innovation, which ensures enhanced customer experience”, says Kami Viswanathan, Senior Vice President - Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) operations.India is a strategic priority for FedEx and the company is committed to powering SME growth by providing them with access to newer markets. The alliance with Delhivery represents an exciting new step and focuses on developing new products and technology solutions for customers.Building a robust digital ecosystem that delivers an outstanding differentiated service is a top priority for FedEx, which offers a suite of digital tools that help make shipping easier for businesses and their customers. For instance, the FedEx Ship Manager® is a software solution that enables businesses to automate and simplify the shipping process by preparing shipping labels and documentation using stored databases of addresses and commodities. It also tracks the status of shipments and generates reports. Interactive solutions like FedEx® Delivery Manager International (FDMi) allows businesses to offer their customers the freedom to manage delivery preferences. Customers can pick the timing and location of their deliveries to fit their schedule – and change the delivery address when the shipment is in transit – giving them extra flexibility at no extra cost. Electronic With Originals (EWO) enables businesses to upload and submit customs documentation so they don't need to print multiple copies — it's all processed electronically. With this shipping solution, businesses save time and money, and enjoy greater peace of mind.FedEx is also passionate about giving small businesses the right resources beyond logistics, while remaining a trusted advisor to help them accelerate their business on the global stage. Knowledge-sharing platforms such as ‘SME Connect’ equip SMEs to interact with subject matter experts and thought leaders. The FedEx Small Business Grant Contest (SBGC) has been nurturing entrepreneurial talent to help SMEs expand their businesses since 2012. In collaboration with Forbes Asia in its second year, SBGC identified the most promising and innovative small businesses in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region. This year GoKwik, an Indian start-up, won the grant amount of USD 30,000 to take their business to the next level.“We have a long history of supporting, enabling and empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses. By providing SMEs with the resources they need to succeed, we aim to help create a more vibrant and dynamic business environment in India”, says Ms. Viswanathan. “As small businesses look to tap a universe of possibilities through various channels, we will continue to enable and equip these growth engines of the Indian economy”.