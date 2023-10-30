From vision to viable





Mr Saini’s remarkable journey with TECO Chemicals began with humble origins. As a middle-class boy growing up in a New Delhi suburb, he harboured dreams of making a significant impact in the world of business. Armed with a post-graduate qualification in Business Administration, he started from the ground up, working diligently and absorbing knowledge at every opportunity amassing global exposure with successful stints in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Through dedication, relentless hard work, and a thirst for learning, he arduously and steadily climbed the corporate ladder. This rising star displayed an unwavering commitment to excellence and a knack for solving complex problems. Along the way, he seized opportunities, took calculated risks, and built a network of mentors and supporters who recognized his potential. Over the years, he honed his skills, demonstrating a deep understanding of the industry and an innovative vision for the future, culminating in an appointment as Managing Partner possessing close to 2 decades of management and commercial experience in the Maritime, FMCG and B2B industries.