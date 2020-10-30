Gift Box is the Perfect Place to Shop Unique Corporate Gifting Solutions

Make every occasion memorable by gifting the perfect gift. Be it corporate gifting, bulk gifting, consumer loyalty, or any other gifting quest; gift cards are the best solution. When you get one solution for all your gifting needs, you will not have to look anywhere else. Moreover, you will not have to go through the pain of browsing a plethora of options to choose from. Gift Box is one such company that has several gracious gifting options that easily surpass those traditional materialistic gifts.
Gift Box is a company that was introduced by Mobaccs Group in 2018. It prevails as one of the most eminent business houses in India. This business has interests in eCommerce, Technology, Education, Travel, etc. The company is established as an aggregator of mono-brand gift cards, bank gift cards, and vouchers with which organizations can provide recognition and incentive solutions to the corporates.
This company is a leading player in the reward benefit and consumer industry. Since its establishment, Gift Box has successfully issued more than three lakhs gift cards.
Gift Cards are nowadays the best gifting solution, and you can give them to just anyone. Gift Box is an efficient and the most reliable partner for corporates who belong to specific industries. The gift box provides several solutions to corporates across several categories. These categories include channel/consumer/employee, gift vouchers/prepaid cards, end to end reward management solutions, customized gifting solutions, etc.
The incentive solutions provided by Gift Box are of vast variety, and it also offers the gift of choice to corporates. It is a one-stop solution for your corporate gifts ideas, a sales incentive and employee rewards, and several other recognition programs. No matter if you want to motivate, appreciate, or reward your employees for their performance or any other achievement. Gift Box offers the best range of solutions that your employees will appreciate.
Partner Gift Box
The company has creative offerings for the corporate sector people across an entire range of cards and other gift vouchers. Gift Box also provides the option of partnering with your business to obtain additional benefits. Choose them as your partner and obtain the following benefits.
● Broad Audience Appeal.
● Personalized Incentive Solution.
● Ease of Administration.
● Redemption Options/Flexibility.
● Zero Inventory Management.
● Perceived Value.
● Cost-Effectiveness.
The company offers several products so that organizations can easily choose which option they want to offer for what purpose. They have bank gift cards, gift cards, and vouchers of various brands (from Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Big Bazaar, etc.) and multi-brand gift cards.
What Gift box Offers?
Gift Box is one of the leading incentive marketing companies in India. They design and implement creative solutions for the organizations to give incentives to their employees. All medium to large scale companies and small business owners can opt for their gift cards. Their major focus is to drive employee motivation and sales for a business. Gift Box delivers its gifting solutions through web-based points engines that allow all their clients to achieve unique business goals in several ways.
Gift Box has attained huge success since the time it was established, and its success is established on building both customized and standard programs to support its clientele' business goals. Users have the flexibility of redeeming the points that they have collected. They can utilize them for rewards of brand names from the product catalog that the company has. It has also recently launched its Platform on Rupay Platform making it convenient for enterprises.
Chirag Palande founded the gift Box. He is a serial entrepreneur at heart and has founded several successful ventures just as Gift Box. His immense knowledge has been recognized across the corporate gifting industry very well, and he is famous for his expertise and knowledge. He has a couple of impressive stints that include Sodexo and Network TV18 at companies.
It was because of such innovative solutions for the corporate industry that drove the attention of Business Mint towards Gift Box. The jury collectively decided to present Best Emerging Company 2020 - Gifting Solutions Category
to Gift Box. Their sales programs and employee recognition rewards solutions are the best in the industry. Discover the joy of gifting with Gift Box and motivate your employees to perform better.
Visit https://www.giftbox.cards/
for more information.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.