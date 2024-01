New Delhi (India), December 20: GoStor.com offers a vast selection of home electronics, provides expert guidance via video calls, assures price matching and great exchange value, and offers lifetime care with extended warranties and an assured buy back guarantee. It caters to both buyers and retailers, supporting small store owners with a digital presence, marketing, and management assistance.



In India, the majority of e-commerce share is held by giants like Amazon and Flipkart, making them a priority go-to seller for local retailers. Small retailers, in order to reach out to the Indian masses, have to be a part of these marketplaces, making them a part of the e-commerce monopoly.Giving this supremacy a shake is Arzooo’s GoStor.com, a consumer-durable e-commerce champion designed to help high-value electronics customers experience the joys of shopping with a more experiential buying process to get the perfect appliance for their homes.For instance, one of its policies, the price match policy, empowers the customer to compare the prices of electronic products between GoStor.com and other marketplaces and get the price matched or bettered on the former platform. In the case of physical stores, video-assisted or expert-assisted buying can also help customers buy the right product that is tailor-made for their requirements. Having a personalized expert guiding the shopping process adds more value to the customer experience. This brings back the power in the hands of the customer.GoStor.com's Product Lifecycle Support gives you peace of mind, knowing that we'll take care of any problems with your product. Extended warranties and our assured buy back guarantee ensure that you'll get a fair resale value and can seamlessly upgrade your electronic appliances in the future.GoStor.com is a rising champion for customer-centricity, providing a digital storefront for local retailers to expand their reach, acquire new customers, and participate in online sales. Every local retailer associated with GoStor is powered with pan-India reach, self-marketing tools, and streamlined inventory management.With a reach of over 20,000+ pin codes, the online platform allows retailers to reach out to customers from all corners of India and further enhance their selling scope and prowess. This empowerment is enabled geographically as well as digitally with GoStor’s retailer app marketing and inventory management feature.The retailer app marketing equips local retailers with self-marketing capabilities while the inventory management solution seamlessly manages inventory, streamlines purchase orders, and simplifies invoicing processes through Gostor.com's intuitive features.

GoStor- Home appliances destination, where the journey doesn't end at buying.

Via this unique approach, Gostor will bring business to 30,000 retailers and supplement the traditional consumer mindset of buying high-value products with a longer lifespan. Moreover, due to these high-value products, they belong to categories that are often backed by suggestions and recommendations from friends and families since they go beyond just expenses when making a purchase decision.





Being at the epicenter of physical and digital shopping, this online store offers an array of benefits to both consumers and retailers.





As part of its future plan, Gostor will be adding more categories to its online store and expanding its retailer network to 50,000 in the upcoming quarter, including Northeast India, bridging the gap between offline and online retail.