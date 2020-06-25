Here are companies hiring in India right now

Which are the companies that are hiring right now?

Many employers are hiring now to fill urgent talent needs. Here's our list of companies hiring now on www.indeed.com

Wipro Vodafone Accenture EY Tata Communications Standard Chartered Bank

HP Inc Tesco HGS

From our partnership with SHRM for the ‘Here to Help’ campaign we have found out that the following companies are hiring as well -Roles like java developers, .net java developers, test analyst, sales manager are currently in demand.As of June 12, job postings on Indeed India were growing 51% slower than in 2019.The trend in job postings was roughly in line with last year’s trend until the second week of March. The slowdown accelerated in the second half of March and through April to May. reflecting lockdowns on economic activity.Hiring activity in India has fallen to a lesser degree than in other global markets, such as the UK and NZ and a few countries in Europe. The impact of COVID-19 has not been evenly spread across sectors. Some sectors, such as construction, insurance have been consistent in job postings. Other sectors have experienced sharp falls in hiring activity, reflecting the widespread shutdown of economic activity.These are extraordinary times, from Feb to now Indians are increasingly searching for jobs in the field like Mathematics, insurance, marketing, software. Searches however in the field such as pharmacy, aviation and nurses have fallen.There is a bit of improvement in hiring from what it was in May if you compare now. It’s too early to say, but as a leading labor market researcher, this is something that we will be looking at moving forward. One of the bigger conversations that is happening as a result of the Covid-19 situation is focused on the future of how we work. This has created a new opportunity to see how workforces can have more work from home flexibility or could even allow for more remote work options in the future especially if employers see benefits.It is extremely important that you regularly communicate with your employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from passing along educational resources to keep them informed, provide your staff with information about how your company is preparing for the impact directly related to coronavirus. By regularly communicating the ongoing developments within your organisation, you are building trust among your team members. Create a folder or ‘source of truth’ for updates and resources. Use one consistent channel of communication with employees when providing updates to avoid confusion. If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, be sure to inform all employees that they have potentially been exposed to the virus.Do regular reevaluations. Reevaluate your cover letter, resume and even the jobs you’re applying to every week or so. Ask yourself: Are the jobs I’m applying to a good fit for my skills, background and level of experience? Is my resume enticing to employers based on their job posting? Does my cover letter expand on my most relevant experiences and qualities that are related to each specific job? Tailor your resume and cover letter. If you’re not already, make it a point to update your resume and cover letter for each job application. Review the job posting and apply relevant keywords. Address any requirements, skills and qualities you have that are also in the job posting. Supplement your income. If necessary, you might consider looking for part-time, remote or gig work until you get an offer. Doing so can keep your skills sharp and provide extra pay. Check out our list of online jobs you can do from home.