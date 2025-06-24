How IndiGoStretch is changing the way business travellers fly

For years, business cabins have been associated with indulgence - plush seats, elaborate meals, and an air of exclusivity. They symbolised opulence for those who had ‘arrived’ in life, and a distant aspiration for those still on the way up.

But travellers have evolved, and so have their expectations. Recent research has shown that Indians are more informed and discerning than ever before, and seek holistic experiences during their travel, with a strong focus on maximising value and leveraging technology.

The new business traveller is no longer seeking a cabin merely for indulgence and relaxation; instead, they want comfort without excess, efficiency without compromise, and smart, purposeful amenities that make business travel seamless.

IndiGo recognised this shift and designed IndiGoStretch for today’s discerning traveller. Think well-engineered comfort, tech-friendly touches, priority where it matters, and thoughtful details that make business flying not just bearable, but genuinely better.

Modern professionals value function and flair, seeking space to think, work, and rest without frills. And that’s exactly where IndiGo’s design investment has been made - in the seat itself. The coupe-style IndiGoStretch seats are engineered for comfort, offering 96 cm of legroom, a wider seat base, deeper recline, and a six-way adjustable headrest with envelop ears that provides added privacy. It’s a configuration that offers an ergonomic response to the evolving needs of the modern business flyer.