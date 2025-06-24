How IndiGoStretch is changing the way business travellers fly

With the new business cabin, IndiGo moves beyond traditional notions of luxury to offer a streamlined, comfort-first business cabin designed for today's efficiency-driven traveller
For years, business cabins have been associated with indulgence - plush seats, elaborate meals, and an air of exclusivity. They symbolised opulence for those who had ‘arrived’ in life, and a distant aspiration for those still on the way up.
But travellers have evolved, and so have their expectations. Recent research has shown that Indians are more informed and discerning than ever before, and seek holistic experiences during their travel, with a strong focus on maximising value and leveraging technology.
The new business traveller is no longer seeking a cabin merely for indulgence and relaxation; instead, they want comfort without excess, efficiency without compromise, and smart, purposeful amenities that make business travel seamless.
IndiGo recognised this shift and designed IndiGoStretch for today’s discerning traveller. Think well-engineered comfort, tech-friendly touches, priority where it matters, and thoughtful details that make business flying not just bearable, but genuinely better.
Modern professionals value function and flair, seeking space to think, work, and rest without frills. And that’s exactly where IndiGo’s design investment has been made - in the seat itself. The coupe-style IndiGoStretch seats are engineered for comfort, offering 96 cm of legroom, a wider seat base, deeper recline, and a six-way adjustable headrest with envelop ears that provides added privacy. It’s a configuration that offers an ergonomic response to the evolving needs of the modern business flyer.
In-flight meals are best when they strike the right balance, satisfying without leaving one feeling sluggish. Therefore, the airline also acknowledges the growing preference among health-conscious frequent flyers for light, satisfying meals. In collaboration with Oberoi Flight Services, it offers curated meal boxes featuring a balanced main, a touch of indulgence with dessert, and IndiGo’s signature nut case. The result is a meal designed not just to nourish in-flight, but to help travellers arrive refreshed and ready for what lies ahead.
The perks of IndiGoStretch are not about extravagant freebies or flashy add-ons. Instead, they focus on what truly matters: priority check-in, smoother security (at select airports), and generous baggage allowances for both cabin and checked luggage.
Recognising that staying productive in the air is crucial for many business travellers, IndiGoStretch integrates practical, tech-friendly details at every seat. Built-in device holders keep laptops or tablets secure at eye level, while a 60W USB-C fast-charging port ensures devices stay powered throughout the flight.
The overall experience is anchored by IndiGoStretch’s cabin crew, whose specialised training enables them to deliver intuitive, personalised service, anticipating needs and adding thoughtful touches that make the journey noticeably more seamless.
The new business cabin reinforces the airline’s commitment to evolving with its passengers while staying true to what has always defined IndiGo: practical innovation, dependable on-time performance, and an unwavering focus on delivering the best value in the skies.
Since its launch, IndiGoStretch has quickly become a preferred choice for travellers who value comfort, and efficiency, without unnecessary frills. It addresses the real needs of the frequent business flyer with just the right touch of thoughtful indulgence. Buoyed by its success, IndiGo now plans to expand the offering to more domestic and international destinations.
Where business travel was once about signalling mileage status, IndiGoStretch reframes it as an exercise in optimisation; proof that, in aviation’s new value equation, smarter can indeed be better.
Today, IndiGoStretch is indeed a smarter way to move.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.