How to choose the right locksmith

Whether you are concerned about the security of your home or business, there is no doubt that people are often on the fence when it comes to locksmiths. On the one hand, a professional locksmith
can help you save plenty of time and trouble while professionally securing your property. On the other hand, how do you know which one you can trust? Here are a few points to help you make the best choice.
Reputation research
Don't call the first number you come across. Take a moment to research the locksmith and find out what other customers have to say. Yes, they will probably have glowing reviews on their company website. However, if you really want to be sure, you should check third party review sites for the good, bad and the ugly! Remember, a handful of negative reviews compared to dozens of positive reviews usually means that the unhappy reviewers were the exception rather than the rule.
Credentials
As unbelievable as it may seem, there are companies (including locksmiths) out there that falsely claim to have certain credentials. Depending on the credentials, you could do some research online to find out whether or not the locksmith really is accredited. This can take some time which is why most people only do this when they are planning a lock upgrade rather than in the event of an emergency like a home lockout.
Local professionals
When calling a locksmith for assistance, make sure that they offer a local number rather than a call centre. Call centres are known for subbing the work out to just about any locksmith in your area and these locksmiths are not necessarily vetted or held to the appropriate standards.
Ask a friend
There is no substitute for personal experience. So, if you know somebody who has recently used a particular locksmith, ask them about their experience. If they were satisfied, you can simply ask them for the name or number of their locksmith and contact them in confidence.
Get quotes
This ties in with the first point of not accepting the first quote you receive. It's worth calling at least three locksmiths in your area for estimates before you make your choice. There are so many locksmiths out there that overcharge for even the most basic services which is why you should always compare quotes and ask questions.
Avoid too good to be true deals
When a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is! Like classic clickbait of today, this cheap rate marketing tactic is only designed to get you hooked and reel you in. Don't fall for this trick! The chances of being scammed are extremely high when the prices are so low.
Verify their location
Many people now look for services nearby on Google Maps. This can be really handy when you are looking for something like a pharmacy in your area or your closest dentist. However, when it comes to services like locksmiths, you should ensure that the address listed is indeed the physical address of the locksmith you are calling. Look for their physical address listed on the website and beware of locksmiths that only provide a P.O. Box.
Paid advertising
Just like those oversized adverts in the yellow pages, it's important to beware of companies that are paying a significant fee just so that their company is at the top of your Google search results. These locksmiths might have significantly higher fees and they may not be as good as the locksmiths listed further down the page. It's worth giving them a call, however, and finding out whether they are in fact locally based. You can obtain quotes from these locksmiths and compare their prices
with those of a few other locksmiths just to be sure.
By keeping these essential tips in mind, you can always be sure that you will get the best service at the most affordable rates. Make sure that the locksmith you choose is willing to back their work with some kind of warranty too. Also, never let them pressure you into making expensive upgrades if you are not happy to do so. Like so many things in life, your gut instinct is your most valuable asset.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.