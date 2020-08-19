Is it time to upgrade your locks?

The act of locking your doors is something that comes naturally to just about everyone. In fact, so often we wonder whether we locked the front door because it has become a reflex that we no longer even think about. This attests to the fact that property owners really do understand the importance of home and business security. As times change and criminals become better skilled in picking older locks, it makes many people wonder how they can tell whether its time for an upgrade. Here are some reasons to consider upgrading your locks.
Improve security
One of the most obvious reasons for an upgrade is the fact that you will increase your level of security. If your current locks are old, rusty or visibly damaged, you should definitely change your locks
. If you have lost your keys, you could need a lock replacement and this could give you the perfect excuse to choose and even tougher, high-security option. Another good reason to replace a lock is if you lend your keys to a repairman, neighbor or anyone who does not return the key. In fact, if you have any reason to suspect that they could have made a copy of your key, it's best to have the lock rekeyed or replaced. In the unfortunate event of a break-in or attempted break-in, new locks will set your mind at ease and help prevent future attacks on your property. You may even want to install additional locks such as deadbolts.
Better looking
An unsightly lock protruding from your door is enough to make anyone wonder whether or not they should risk entry. Similarly, if you have a gorgeous Victorian-style entry door
, you want to make sure that your lock suits this theme. Take some time to shop around for a lock that looks just right and offers superior security.
Moving in
If you have recently purchased the property and you wonder whether or not there could be a spare key somewhere out there, change those locks! If the previous tenant or property owner seems upset in any way regarding the sale of their home, you may want to upgrade the locks to ensure that they have no way of gaining entry!
Enjoy advanced features
Upgrading the locks on your home will also make it possible for you to enjoy some excellent modern features. For example, you could choose a keyless system instead of the conventional lock and key. Wi-Fi locks will integrate with an app on your mobile device which will allow you remote access. Each family member can have their own access code and you can even provide neighbors, friends and maintenance crew temporary access. All you need to do is activate a new access code and, once they no longer need to enter your home, you can deactivate the code.
Local crime
No matter where you live, it is important to keep a close eye on the local crime statistics. If you notice an increase in the number of break-ins in your area, you might want to step up security and make your home less appealing. When burglars see high-tech locks, they are far less likely to even attempt entry.
If you are still not sure whether or not a particular type of lock is right for your home or business, you can always have a professional local locksmith visit your property. They will assess the overall security of your property and make the relevant recommendations based on your needs, concerns and budget.
