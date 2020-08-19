Invest and Rest : This Crypto Social platform comes with the promise of generating passive income for you

Ever wished that your investments would grow and multiply while you did nothing? We introduce X – Token
which guarantees just that.
Through this wonderful and innovative platform you can develop social networks and enjoy gambling, while this continues to generate passive income for you. The blockchain sector has witnessed a huge variety and rapid growth over the past decade; however, it still continues to be in high demand. The quest for discovering a star performer that would deliver excellent profits has now finally ended with the discovery of X- Token
.
This project combines two coins: X –Token and M – Token. The former is the main token of the project and its value generates profit for platform participants and investors. The internal coin – M- Token is used for transactions between participants and as a fee for completing tasks and a reward for activities.
The participants engage in the promotion of YouTube, Telegram, Vkontakte, and Instagram. A full member of the X- Token ecosystem receives a certain amount of token proportionate to their investment. After creating tasks based on the requirements of social activity of other users, the coin owner places a certain award in M- Token and benefits by receiving a growth of his social network. This is a great earning opportunity for all registered users.
Completed tasks are paid for by automatically converting M- Tokens to X – Tokens. This unique project combines the expertise of analysts and experts from the field of gambling to deliver a high earning potential, as high as 30 % while certain games determine your profit by your speed of reaction.
The X – Token
coin works on the principle of increasing its value by 0.1 % after each transaction in the network made by each participant. In a bid to ensure the growth of X- Token its emission is limited to 10,000,000 coins and time does not influence or increase the complexity of mining. According to the simplest price growth factor, at the time when all coins are sent to the owners and buying becomes very difficult, the cost of token increases.
The developers are working hard on the X-Token platform to make it functional and available and will introduce the technical details to us soon.
This promises to be a unique and much awaited platform with high earning potentials for investments.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.