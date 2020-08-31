Innovura Entertainment, an Independent Music Label on it's journey from start to stardom

Founded in May, 2020, as an Online Talent Hunt platform, in a span of 4 months, has grown into an Independent Music Label, Production House and Artist Management Company.
The Company was started by a team of 4 Music enthusiasts- Mr. Rohit Ranjan [Partner/CEO], Mr. Rahul Prakash [Partner], Mrs. Shubhangini Srivastava [Co-Founder] and Ms. Hritika Anand [Co-Founder].
The CEO, Mr. Ranjan has an interesting approach towards the Music industry and he puts it this way- “Our father’s grew up listening to the melodies of Kishore Kumar while we grew up grooving to the birth of hip-hop. Generations after us will continue to love hip-hop music and Innovura Entertainment is my way of ensuring that they only get the best there is.”
Innovura’s journey began by hosting a series of Online Talent Hunts through their Instagram platform. Entries in massive amounts poured in and, participants were charged no registration fee of any kind. The winners were given cash prizes worth upto ₹1 Lakh and the event was promoted by many prominent YouTube icons and Television stars.
The purpose of these Hunts was to provide a platform for upcoming artists, and give them the recognition they deserved.
The Artist Management Company has signed 7 young and talented Rap Artists to be exclusively managed by them. These talents have already made an impact with their upcoming tracks with big names in the Industry like Mr. Sikander Kahlon and Mr. Mob D.
Innovura
ensures it’s artists get every dispensable opportunity to grow and, is focused on the all-round development of their careers.
The company has big plans for all the upcoming rappers and even bigger collaborations planned for the future.
Their vision reflects in every project they undertake and they won’t stop till every deserving talent is served with an opportunity to showcase their talent.
Their initiative has been inspirational and has given hope to many upcoming artists across India. The Innovura Team aims to make a difference through it’s relentless dedication towards it’s Artists in the Music industry.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.