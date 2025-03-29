Inside the D2C Evolution - What every brand must know to survive and scale in 2025

As India’s Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ecosystem accelerates towards a projected $60 billion valuation by 2027, brands are no longer just chasing convenience—they are seizing control. The Forbes India D2C LevelUp Conclave, presented by DTDC Express Ltd on March 20, 2025, in New Delhi, brought together industry pioneers to redefine the future of commerce.

From building rapid commerce ecosystems and bridging online and offline experiences to reinventing retail beyond the cart, the conclave explored the innovations shaping the next era of D2C. With speed, scale, and customer delight at the forefront, discussions also delved into AI-powered personalization and the evolving role of logistics in delivering seamless consumer experiences.

Speed, Scale, and Consumer Delight – The New Age of D2C Logistics

The evening commenced with an insightful keynote by Ajay Sukhwani, Head of Integrated Ecommerce at DTDC Express Ltd , who set the tone by emphasizing that speed, scale, and customer delight are now fundamental to a brand’s growth journey.

“Successful brands have figured out how to deliver smarter, at the right speed, while achieving customer delight,” he said. Scaling isn’t just about growing fast, it’s about growing right. With multiple sales channels now a necessity, brands must juggle marketplace listings, direct-to-consumer platforms, and omnichannel strategies without letting logistics slow them down.