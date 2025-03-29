Inside the D2C Evolution - What every brand must know to survive and scale in 2025

The Forbes India D2C LevelUp Conclave reinforced that the future of D2C commerce lies in strategic partnerships, intelligent technology integration, and building ecosystems that prioritize consumer experience and operational resilience
As India’s Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ecosystem accelerates towards a projected $60 billion valuation by 2027, brands are no longer just chasing convenience—they are seizing control. The Forbes India D2C LevelUp Conclave, presented by DTDC Express Ltd on March 20, 2025, in New Delhi, brought together industry pioneers to redefine the future of commerce.
From building rapid commerce ecosystems and bridging online and offline experiences to reinventing retail beyond the cart, the conclave explored the innovations shaping the next era of D2C. With speed, scale, and customer delight at the forefront, discussions also delved into AI-powered personalization and the evolving role of logistics in delivering seamless consumer experiences.
Speed, Scale, and Consumer Delight – The New Age of D2C Logistics
The evening commenced with an insightful keynote by Ajay Sukhwani, Head of Integrated Ecommerce at DTDC Express Ltd , who set the tone by emphasizing that speed, scale, and customer delight are now fundamental to a brand’s growth journey.
“Successful brands have figured out how to deliver smarter, at the right speed, while achieving customer delight,” he said. Scaling isn’t just about growing fast, it’s about growing right. With multiple sales channels now a necessity, brands must juggle marketplace listings, direct-to-consumer platforms, and omnichannel strategies without letting logistics slow them down.
But speed alone isn’t enough. “Not all products need to arrive in 10 minutes. What they do need is a logistics strategy that balances speed, cost, and efficiency.” Sustainable growth comes from fulfillment models that work long-term, giving brands control while optimizing costs. The right partnerships can turn logistics from a challenge into a competitive edge, fueling smarter, scalable, and sustainable success.
Building Rapid Commerce Ecosystems - From Convenience to Control
The first fireside chat featured Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO of DTDC Express Ltd and Aakriti Rawal, Founder of House of Chikankari. The discussion centered around the need for D2C brands to build their own rapid commerce ecosystems to maintain control, speed, and customer loyalty.
Aakriti Rawal shared her brand’s journey from a Shark Tank India feature to scaling up rapidly. House of Chikankari, known for its handcrafted ethnic wear, faced operational hurdles post the sudden surge in demand. Aakriti stressed the importance of having control over fulfillment processes, especially in packaging, to ensure personalized customer experiences that drive loyalty.
Abhishek Chakraborty highlighted the logistical challenges brands face when scaling overnight and how DTDC’s supply chain solutions help mitigate these. He stressed the importance of predictive inventory planning and strategic warehousing to enable brands to meet evolving delivery expectations without compromising profitability.
“The key to scaling up is having the right partner who can adapt as your demand evolves. The biggest challenge for a new brand isn’t just speed—it’s predicting where orders will come from, how much inventory to keep, and where to stock it,” he added.
Seamless Omnichannel Experiences - Bridging Online and Offline
The next panel delved into how leading D2C brands are navigating omnichannel commerce. Featuring Arpita C Mittra, Director of Customer Experience at DTDC Express Ltd , Apeksha Gupta, CEO & Co-founder of John Jacobs, Sidhant Keshwani, Founder of Libas, Bharat Sethi, Founder of Rage Coffee, and Sameer Rajani, Founder of Deodap, the discussion explored strategies for integrating physical and digital retail.
Sidhant Keshwani shared how Libas evolved from a digital-first fashion brand to a successful offline retail player, ensuring presence across touchpoints to strengthen brand recall. Similarly, Bharat Sethi of Rage Coffee explained how expanding beyond D2C into general trade, modern trade, and quick commerce allowed them to connect with customers wherever they are.
Apeksha Gupta highlighted the importance of technological interventions, like augmented reality mirrors and unified inventory systems, that help brands like John Jacobs offer consistent experiences across channels.
She further added, “We have invested in AR mirrors and technology that allow customers to have the same experience across channels. Whether they're at home or at the store, the experience is consistent. Over 60% of our store walk-ins already have a digital profile, which helps us merge the offline and online journey seamlessly.”
Arpita C Mittra reinforced DTDC’s role in enabling this seamlessness by offering scalable warehousing and last-mile delivery solutions tailored to each brand’s unique demands.
“When brands need different levels of service, it's imperative that a logistics partner understands that and is able to cater to it. A big part of what we do is understanding the requirement and quickly building the infrastructure to ensure it works faster than brands can sell,” she said.
Reinventing Retail - Beyond the Cart
Avelo Roy of Kolkata Ventures and Jitendra Sharma of HairOriginals discussed D2C strategies for offline retail expansion. Avelo Roy highlighted startups’ network challenges, using Kolkata Ventures’ support and generative AI for cost-effective marketing, while noting AR/VR’s selective use.
Jitendra Sharma emphasized offline’s role for high-value hair extensions, boosting order value fivefold via trials and feedback. They stressed blending online-offline approaches, with Roy focusing on community loyalty and Sharma on product authenticity.
AI and Personalization - The Future of Customer Experience
Abhinav Khanna, Chief Business Officer at Fundle.AI, and Vivek Srivastava, Managing Director of Customer Transformation at PwC, discussed the transformative role of AI in enhancing customer experiences and business operations in the D2C era.
Khanna focused on AI as a "super game changer," simplifying consumer searches, crunching data instantly for personalized recommendations, and augmenting human efforts to drive efficiency.
Srivastava complemented this by highlighting AI’s impact on customer journeys, from personalized product recommendations across categories to improving supply chain efficiency and customer service, while emphasizing measurable outcomes.
The Road Ahead for D2C Brands
The conclave concluded on a reflective note, with consensus across sessions that while speed and technology are crucial, sustainability must remain central to growth strategies. Abhishek Chakraborty aptly summarized,
“Speed is important, but not at the cost of sustainability. Brands must find a balance that aligns with their ethos and consumer expectations.”
The Forbes India D2C LevelUp Conclave reinforced that the future of D2C commerce lies in strategic partnerships, intelligent technology integration, and building ecosystems that prioritize consumer experience and operational resilience. With visionaries, founders, and experts converging under one roof, the event set the stage for actionable insights, meaningful collaborations, and the next wave of innovation in India’s D2C landscape.
