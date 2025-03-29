We serve india: Celebrating social impact and change

The We Serve India, an initiative by Forbes India in association with the Lions Clubs International was a powerful testament to the transformative power of service and social responsibility. Hosted at the prestigious ITC Grand Central on March 27, 2025, the evening brought together thought leaders, social change-makers, and influential voices from across the country. The show served as a culmination of months of dedication, where impactful initiatives were recognized, and ideas for a better India were celebrated.

Road to the National Awards: Zonal Triumphs

The journey to this grand celebration began with zonal awards held across East, West, North, and South India. These zonal events spotlighted grassroots change-makers across six key sectors — Women Empowerment, Education, Health, Agriculture, Wildlife Protection, and Environmental Conservation. Additionally, they served as a platform where impactful social initiatives were evaluated thoroughly before making their way to the national stage. The finalists at the National Awards were truly the best of the best, having proven their mettle through this demanding process judged by an illustrious jury. This nuanced process was facilitated by Ernst & Young, the process advisors for this initiative.

Highlights of the National Award Ceremony

The evening commenced with a powerful visual narrative of the Lions Club's impactful journey played out in the background, reminding everyone of the transformative work done across India. Sangeeta Jatia, Past International Director of Lions Clubs International, delivered the opening address. Her words underscored the importance of purposeful collaboration in addressing societal challenges. Adv. Ashish Shelar, Cabinet Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, emphasized that amplifying voices alone is not enough; instead, there’s a need to synchronize, design, and plan meaningful activities that address societal needs. Shri Uday Samant, Cabinet Minister for Industries & Marathi Language, encouraged the winners by his esteemed presence as he gave away awards for Agriculture & Water Conservation and the Educational Learning & Skill Development categories​. IAS Bhushan Gagrani, BMC Commissioner, praised the winners for their sustained commitment and altruistic efforts, highlighting that their dedication has made a significant impact to the society. The evening’s panel discussion, titled 'We Serve India: The Art, Science & Math of Empowering India', brought together eminent panelists like Sherin Ali (WNS), Sathya Natarajan (APCCI), K Randhir Singh (Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories), and Pankaj Mehta (Lions Clubs International). The conversation highlighted innovative strategies and collaborations that drive social change. The Fireside Chat, 'Creating Impact with Service', moderated by Mughda Kalra, featured A.P. Singh, First Vice President of Lions Clubs International, as he explained the profound influence of service on communities and individuals. Saakshi Kishnani, Director - Event Risk Management, Ernst & Young briefly touched upon the methodology, selection criteria, and their experience as process partners for the initiative.