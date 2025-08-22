Inspiring brands in India 2025

MiQ – Turning Complex Data into Marketing Clarity

In today’s fast-changing digital landscape, MiQ stands out as a global programmatic media partner with a strong operational and innovation base in India. Its Bangalore Center of Excellence (CoE) drives advanced analytics, data science, engineering, AI, and customised strategic solutions for clients across industries and markets.

MiQ’s strength lies in translating complex, multi-channel datasets into actionable marketing intelligence. By integrating data from diverse sources, it empowers brands with sharper audience understanding, enabling relevant, privacy-conscious campaigns. This ability is crucial as businesses move toward measurable, transparent, and outcome-focused digital engagement.

The CoE is equally recognised for its talent-driven culture. Teams combine problem-solving skills with creative thinking, delivering innovations in measurement frameworks, cross-channel attribution, and audience insights. These contributions have reinforced MiQ’s influence in shaping global, data-driven marketing strategies.

As India’s digital economy accelerates, MiQ’s journey reflects how a global vision and deep local capability can keep brands ahead of the curve. By transforming raw data into clarity, MiQ helps marketers navigate complexity, uncover growth opportunities, and build a sustainable competitive advantage in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Flipspaces

Flipspaces is a global interior design-tech venture revolutionising commercial space design, visualisation, and delivery. Operating in India, the US and soon in GCC, it is among the fastest-growing brands in the commercial design-build sector. Its tech-first, full-stack approach brings structure, standardisation, and transparency to a traditionally fragmented industry.

At its core is the proprietary VIZWORLD suite: VIZDESIGN for collaborative design, VIZWALK for immersive VR walkthroughs, VIZCART for access to 2L+ interior products and VIZCLIENT, a first-of-its-kind client app for real-time tracking, remote monitoring and lifetime digital documentation.

Flipspaces has delivered over 8 million sq. ft. across 1,000+ projects, achieving over 50% repeat and referral business which is a testament to its strong delivery consistency and customer satisfaction. Clients include TCS, Paytm, Emirates, Indusind Bank, Kolte Patil Developers and more.

The company recently raised USD 35 million from Iron Pillar, Synergy Capital Partners, Asiana Fund and Prashasta Seth Consortium. Led by CEO Kunal Sharma and co-founders Ankur Muchhal, Vikash Anand, Mrinal Sharma and Ritesh Ranjan, Flipspaces combines deep industry expertise with a clear vision to set the global benchmark in commercial interior design and build.

Abhyaas Edu Technologies: Merging Deep-Tech with Mentorship in Education

While many EdTech firms chase scale through surface-level content and automation, Abhyaas Edu Technologies is pushing the frontier—using AI not just to deliver education, but to deeply personalize it.

Through its flagship brands—Abhyaas Law Prep, a nationally recognized leader in CLAT training, and Gyanville Academy, an integrated boarding college for CLAT, IPMAT and IIT aspirants—Abhyaas blends rigorous academics with AI-driven intelligence. Its proprietary tools provide hyper-personalized learning paths, adaptive testing, and real-time cognitive diagnostics that help students uncover how they learn best—not just what they don’t know.

But what truly sets Abhyaas apart is its belief that AI should amplify, not replace, human mentorship. At its core, Abhyaas remains deeply rooted in traditional educational values—personalized attention, ethical growth, and meaningful teacher-student relationships.

In an era of shortcuts and surface-level tech integrations, Abhyaas stands out by merging deep- tech with deep care—creating a learning ecosystem that is as empathetic as it is intelligent. By placing both rigor and relevance at the center of its AI adoption, Abhyaas is not just building better learners, but shaping future-ready individuals with clarity, competence, and conscience.

Eon Group: Redefining Urban Living with Sense & Sensibility

In Mumbai where every square foot carries a dream, Eon has emerged as a trusted name crafting spaces of substance in a city of superlatives. Guided by its ethos of ‘sense and sensibility’, the Group’s legacy encompasses the delivery of 10+ million sq. ft. over 35+ years. Founded in 1990 by Bharat Shah as Siddharth Group, the company grew multi-fold over the years. In 2020, Bharat and his son Palash Shah, led the Group’s rebranding to Eon — a modern, globally-attuned identity, as it entered the luxury residential space.

Eon’s portfolio spans luxury high-rises, landmark townships, and transformative redevelopments. Its flagship, Eon One, reimagines ‘New City Living’ with sweeping sea-facing decks, curated lifestyle amenities, and iconic collaborations. The Riverwood Park township exemplifies integrated living, offering riverside tranquillity with a school, retail promenade, and signature clubhouse.

Today, Eon is poised for growth with a robust pipeline of over 400 acres across some of Mumbai’s most coveted locations. From luxury towers to mixed-use developments and self-sustained communities, the Group continues to craft aspirational spaces that harmonize design with functionality. Eon is reshaping contemporary living by building spaces that inspire pride and deliver enduring value.

For more information, visit the website at eongroup.co.in

Paprsky: The Future of Industry is Here

Founded in 2016, Paprsky Services Private Limited has rapidly evolved into a global force driving ethical innovation. Headquartered in India, with a wholly owned subsidiary in the USA and brand presence across the UK and beyond, Paprsky is more than a diversified corporation—it is a visionary ecosystem.

With deep roots in sectors like clean energy, AI robotics, manufacturing, aerospace, and luxury fashion, Paprsky is shaping the future through a unique blend of sustainability, technology, and societal impact. The company’s operations are ISO-certified, and it actively integrates ESG principles across all its verticals.

A proud signatory of the UN Global Compact and the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), Paprsky aligns its mission with global development goals. Its initiatives extend to education, disaster relief, women-in-STEM mentorship, and community upliftment, often in partnership with organizations like UNRWA.

Founder and Global Strategy Director Sheeda Banu encapsulates the vision best: “We don’t chase trends, we shape the future through responsible innovation and global collaboration.” Paprsky stands as a model for intelligent and inclusive growth, building not just business success—but trust, impact, and enduring legacy.

For more information, visit the website www.paprskyservices.com

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.