Intel and INP Technologies collaborate to shape India's digital future

INP Technologies, a pioneering force in the realm of IT manufacturing, has redefined innovation with Intel-powered solutions aligned to the Make in India initiative. By leveraging local expertise and resources, the company has achieved a prominent position in the industry, driving transformative success across sectors
INP Technologies has become a key player in India’s IT manufacturing industry since its establishment in 2011. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio powered by Intel technologies, including Thin Clients, Desktops and All-in-One PCs, Laptops, Peripherals, Workstations, and Remote Management Software Solutions. It serves key sectors such as education, government, defense, and banking.
A pivotal moment for INP technologies was its collaboration with Intel, which allowed the company to refine its offerings using Intel’s cutting-edge technologies, software, and firmware. Manoj Dubey, Director of INP Technologies, shares insights into how this collaboration with Intel has driven innovation and strengthened their commitment to the Make in India initiative, shaping their path toward global excellence.
1. Could you share recent success stories where Intel’s collaboration helped you win business, particularly in areas like thin client and zero client solutions or cloud computing customization?
Answer:
Under the "Make in India" initiative, there is a growing preference among departments and customers for locally produced computers. However, thin client boards remain largely absent from local manufacturing efforts by OEMs. Intel assisted INP in designing these thin client boards, enabling us to successfully implement solutions aligned with the initiative. This collaboration has been particularly impactful in advancing ICT projects within the education sector.
2. What challenges did your customers face, and how were they addressed?
Answer:
In the education sector, customers faced challenges running applications and videos that required ActiveX and specific plugins, which their zero-client setups could not support. We resolved this issue with an Intel-based thin client featuring 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors with HD and 4K video support.
In the banking sector, Linux OS compatibility issues with Windows-designed drivers were resolved by deploying Intel-based thin clients, ensuring seamless operations. Today, we oversee numerous thin client deployments on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) across the banking sector.
3. What was your approach—could you take us step by step through your strategy and solutions?
Answer:
We began by sharing references from banking clients who had successfully implemented our solutions. We set up a free lab where the customer tested the thin client’s performance. During testing, the thin client delivered desktop-level video performance, effortlessly handling the customer’s 100GB video collection with its 256GB storage. This hands-on demonstration, aided by Intel-backed customizations, reassured the customer of the solution’s reliability and scalability.
4. What was the impact of your solution on your customers?
Answer:
The successful lab setup and excellent video performance on the thin clients powered by Intel technologies, which matched desktop-level capabilities, significantly boosted the customer’s confidence in the product and in the solution’s long-term adequacy. Leveraging Intel’s technologies proved invaluable in delivering these customized solutions seamlessly.
5. What was your client’s response to this? For instance: did they come back with other assignments/take the project further/recommend you to peers/others?
Answer:
Yes, our deliverables had a transformative impact. The exceptional efforts and performance led to a landmark ICT project built on Intel’s industry-leading x86 architecture in the education sector. The superior performance and reliability of these solutions drove widespread adoption, inspiring other states to adopt Intel’s x86-based thin clients and desktops in both government and private educational institutions.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.