Invest19 launched most awaited stock investment ecosystem to 3X the capital market size in India

Invest19 Technologies
has officially launched world’s first cloud-based stock investment ecosystem to the public on August 21, 2020, after go-live approval for NSE & BSE exchange, with a vision to increase the capital market size by making investment easy, safe, transparent and more rewarding with the help of the latest blend of technologies with human touch agent network.
20Cr investible candidates are missing the boat of this current stock market wave which is restricting India’s growth in capital market. A collective effort by all the industry participants be it exchange, stock broker, banks and other financial institutions aggregated to one platform can bring in that additional liquidity into our capital market which could end up making Indian stock exchange the largest in the world and contribute towards PM vision of $5 trillion economy by 2025, that’s what invest19 is driving its vision with.
On this occasion, the Founder & CEO of Invest19 Mr. Kaushlendra Singh Sengar said: Industries’ complex trading platform are failed to attract novice investors, we need human centric simplified multilingual scalable trading platform, so that novice investors can also invest with confidence.
Investment ecosystem like Invest19 is very much needed to increase the capital market size in India and reduce the economies of scale for brokers’ survival. A cloud-based stock investment ecosystem, providing a complete online solution to stockbroker businesses to address the challenges of the market and to increase the current market size to 3X in next 5 years.”
As per Director & CBO of Invest19 Mr. Deepak Rawat: launch of Invest19 has opened doors to stock brokers for scaling up their business without being much concerned about complicated technologies. For the first time in industry stock brokers would be able to offer a user friendly & best in class trading platform through our cloud based technology, which will save a lot of direct & indirect cost of Infrastructure & operations.
At Invest19, scalable technology will be available enabling brokers and other businesses to efficiently and quickly, scale up their operations according to business demands. Having data stored on the cloud will ensure the data protection and being able to access the data even in adverse situations like a pandemic, natural disaster, or other crisis. With scalable technology, the brokers would no longer need to follow the traditional methods and can use the cloud-based model to execute certain operations hassle-free and can scale the business in a few hours without any fixed cost.
Mr. Sengar added, “There are few entry barriers for retail users in the stock market like the complexity of understanding the stock investment, financial literacy, highly complex trading platform, and high market expert fee. Invest19 has launched the investment platform which is as easy as operating an online shopping platform which is making investment easy, safe as the user will get the tailor-made investment advice powered by AI and personal expert to guide free of cost, in coming months we are launching this platform in 9 regional languages to take the capital market in tier 3 & 4 cities.
Retail investors can open a demat account with a broker of their choice and start investing in stocks. In the coming months, Invest19 plans to add options of commodity, currency, bonds, IPO, ETF and egold to its platform, to give investors the option to diversify their money into other asset classes. Also invest19 has joined hands with BranchX a digital banking platform to launch loan against securities and digital banking products in its platform to provide a complete financial wellbeing experience to its users.
As per CEO of BranchX India Mr. Sajid Jamal: Financial wellness is a habitual trait every individual needs to adopt by practicing savings and investments. We at BranchX along with our partner invest19 curated a model that will impact positively the lives of many Indians especially in tier 3 and 4 cities to bring about financials literacy and independence.
Not just domestic markets, the platform is also giving retail investors the option to diversify globally by connecting with 45 global exchanges to make cross-border investment easy.
For global journey Invest19 has also joined hands with EST Group thus connecting to EST Digital Africa Lda which has an association with ECOBANK to replicate the same concept in African Market. Further with Fintech EST Peru, it will see its launch in the Latin American markets of Peru, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and Argentina.
As per Chairman of EST group Mr. Sindhu Bhaskar: Money and Savings are potent weapons and Invest19 is the protagonist where dreams of masses will liven up, investment atmosphere will become pervasive leading to wealth creation for all thus empowering the masses.
On this occasion Co-founder of Invest19 Mrs. Mahek Tomer said: we have already tie-up with brokers namely Reliance smartmoney, Aliceblue, Achiivers, Ajmera associates, Blackfox, Stockplus. In next 12 months we have a plan to add on more than 50 stock brokers, this will help user in selecting the best brokers as per his trading style.
As per Founder & CEO of Aliceblue Mr. Sidhavelayutham: we are happy to associate with Invest19 to primarily look at growing our retail business by enhancing our reach pan India and leveraging on Invest19's infrastructure to give better engagement to our traders. We hope this association will be mutually rewarding to both companies and bring enhanced value to our clients.
At the current beta stage we are offering:
- Free account opening
- Zero ekyc charge
- Free Stock Market theme based T-shirt worth 799 INR as Welcome gift
- Free investment ideas by SEBI registered expert
- Zero Brokerage for delivery trades, brokerage cash back upto 30% for rest of the segment.
- Platform convenience fee on delivery based trade starting from 4rs per trade but for first 90 days it’s free for every new user.
ABOUT INVEST19 TECHNOLOGIES
INVEST19 Technologies is a registered independent software vendor with BSE owned Marketplace technologies. Invest19 is an Invest tech company serving in the technology sector and leverages the power of emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data science to simplify, automate, and improve the user experience - from customers to businesses.
Intending to help end customers and businesses to grow faster and smarter, we are building an innovative platform capable of providing next-generation, scalable and low-latency tools and technology solutions to individuals and businesses in meeting the swiftly evolving needs of today’s fast-growing industry.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.