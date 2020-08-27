Invest19 launched most awaited stock investment ecosystem to 3X the capital market size in India

Retail investors can open a demat account with a broker of their choice and start investing in stocks. In the coming months, Invest19 plans to add options of commodity, currency, bonds, IPO, ETF and egold to its platform, to give investors the option to diversify their money into other asset classes. Also invest19 has joined hands with BranchX a digital banking platform to launch loan against securities and digital banking products in its platform to provide a complete financial wellbeing experience to its users. As per CEO of BranchX India Mr. Sajid Jamal: Financial wellness is a habitual trait every individual needs to adopt by practicing savings and investments. We at BranchX along with our partner invest19 curated a model that will impact positively the lives of many Indians especially in tier 3 and 4 cities to bring about financials literacy and independence. Not just domestic markets, the platform is also giving retail investors the option to diversify globally by connecting with 45 global exchanges to make cross-border investment easy. For global journey Invest19 has also joined hands with EST Group thus connecting to EST Digital Africa Lda which has an association with ECOBANK to replicate the same concept in African Market. Further with Fintech EST Peru, it will see its launch in the Latin American markets of Peru, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and Argentina. As per Chairman of EST group Mr. Sindhu Bhaskar: Money and Savings are potent weapons and Invest19 is the protagonist where dreams of masses will liven up, investment atmosphere will become pervasive leading to wealth creation for all thus empowering the masses. On this occasion Co-founder of Invest19 Mrs. Mahek Tomer said: we have already tie-up with brokers namely Reliance smartmoney, Aliceblue, Achiivers, Ajmera associates, Blackfox, Stockplus. In next 12 months we have a plan to add on more than 50 stock brokers, this will help user in selecting the best brokers as per his trading style. As per Founder & CEO of Aliceblue Mr. Sidhavelayutham: we are happy to associate with Invest19 to primarily look at growing our retail business by enhancing our reach pan India and leveraging on Invest19's infrastructure to give better engagement to our traders. We hope this association will be mutually rewarding to both companies and bring enhanced value to our clients. At the current beta stage we are offering:

Free account opening

Zero ekyc charge

Free Stock Market theme based T-shirt worth 799 INR as Welcome gift

Free investment ideas by SEBI registered expert

Zero Brokerage for delivery trades, brokerage cash back upto 30% for rest of the segment.

Platform convenience fee on delivery based trade starting from 4rs per trade but for first 90 days it’s free for every new user.

ABOUT INVEST19 TECHNOLOGIES