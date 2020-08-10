John Qreshi's fundamentals that can possibly beat Covid-19 crisis

John Qreshi Creator of Quantum Master Coach™, Quantum Spiritual School & Esotericist, Certified Master Trainer of NLP, Creator of Quantum Spiritual Technique®, Quantum Breakthrough Technique® Executive Member of the American Board of NLP & Hypnotherapy.
Qreshi Strongly believes that just like social media has its own algorithm that shows you more of what You’re Interested, The entire universe also has its own algorithm that shows you more of what you’re :
Why Intuition / Intelligence?
- Thinking
- Feeling
- Focusing On
John Qreshi quoted “Your body has an innate wisdom that extends far beyond reason and logic.” In these times of uncertainty, a lot of coaches, and entrepreneurs have been facing daily challenges with short attention span and shiny object syndrome, and it has become a challenge during this crisis for entrepreneurs to hold their vision and move in one direction.
Qreshi has been asked how does a person make tough decisions in a daily professional life? and if it is fear or intuition, how do we know when to trust it? Then he answered, “Yes of course besides strategies, tools, and all other techniques to determine your right move in business, you still need the charisma in using your mind power. Some people call it inner intelligence, wisdom, or intuition but in spirituality, you call it connecting to your higher self.”
What Is 4 Invisible Power?
Qreshi strongly believes that the moment you realize you are not here to change anyone but yourself, this is when you master your inner self and life. Anything unresolved within our energy field will keep manifesting itself in our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual life until we heal it.
We all are spiritual beings. You are more than just your achievements or affiliations, you are whole consciousness. He justified, “The greatest obstacle to enlightenment is getting past your delusion that you are not already enlightened.” You can’t think your way into accessing your body’s intelligence, you have to feel your way in. Your heart, gut, intuition – whatever you want to call it – is far more intelligent than your mind.
Step 1: How to to tap into your Intelligence?
This is an important distinction. Here’s how it works. Get in a comfortable seated or standing position. Close your eyes. Take deep, full breaths, and allow your mind to settle. Then, ask yourself the following questions and pay careful attention to your instant, involuntary interior body reaction:
First, think of a problem and see:
Step 2: Unlocking your Invisible Powers
- If I had $50 million sitting in the bank, would I still do this?
- Does this feel joyful and fun?
- What is the good in me that’s stopping me from being great?
- What is the true essence of this?
- Does saying yes make me feel delighted or dread?
- Do I really want to do this?
- Do I feel expansive when I imagine saying yes to this?
We all have a creative, stronger, wiser, and powerful side of us that is stored in our collection of memory as a set of behavior in our unconscious mind and it only responds during certain situations. The question is, can we tap into that at all times?
And now ask yourself the following questions:
- Tap into the warrior inside of you, what is warrior asking you to do right now with this situation? Listen to the warrior inside of you.
- Tap into the Magician inside of you, what is magician asking you to see?
- Tap into the Lover inside of you? What is a lover asking you to do and feel?
- Tap into the King inside of you? What is king asking you to must do right now?
Qreshi Further quoted that “it’s an ancient saying and yes answers are truly inside us if we are willing and committed to find them”.
At this moment, you should have a sense of pure clarity and whenever you are lacking answers to the question rather than getting distracted to the content world of social platforms, you should be tapping into these 4 invisible power within you.
Your heart, gut, intuition – whatever you want to call it – is far more intelligent than your mind. Obviously, if you feel anything close to expansive, joyful, or excited, that’s intuition signaling to move ahead and say yes. Contraction, or any sense of dread, means it’s a no-go.
Conclusion
The wisdom of how to deal with the challenges/fear of anything is in your body. Fear comes from ignorance and you can always unlock these 4 invisible powers within you to dominate any minor or challenging situation. Thus, Imagination is more powerful than knowledge.
Recognizing where these fear or challenges comes from- If they are internal, then ask where do they come from? Parents, past experiences, someone else fear that I picked up from, is it from school, and its time to let them go by taking action and doing something about it.
- Identify your fear,
- Decide how you want to feel,
- Tap into your 4 invisible power to be courageous & be confident.
