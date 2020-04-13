  1. Home
Lucas Raven's swanky lifestyle is nothing less than a dream for all the travel enthusiasts

Lucas describes his work as a business to influence happiness

Published: Apr 13, 2020 03:44:00 PM IST
When we say luxury travel, what are the things that come in your mind? Plush locations, decadent meals and 5-star hotels, right? At times, it might be a confusing task to pick up the right destination for your holidays. Worry not! Today we introduce you to Lucas Raven, a luxury travel connoisseur who is also looked upon by many men when it comes to fashion and style. He has been a contributor for many international platforms and has his own travel column on Esquire where he regularly shares about his best travel experiences. The traveller is an American-Filipino-Arab TV personality who has created a grand business based on his lifestyle, and his experiences have been featured several times on the digital platforms as well as on the television.

Lucas describes his work as a business to influence happiness. His life has been all about travelling and meeting new people across the globe. Creating a lifestyle formula that works the best for him, Raven has been living his life to the fullest and is always on a hunt for exploring new places over the world. “It’s important to have a relationship with your dreams. I am a dreamer, a daydreamer. I dream in my sleep a lot and most of all, I make them happen during the day“, he said. Besides this, his sense of style has always inspired the men on how to look dapper and suave. He quoted, “Style shouldn’t be anyone’s identity, but the other way around. Who I am is my style. All these beautiful cities inspire me including the best tailors in these cities, food, colours, hat makers, architecture and scenic locations. Anyone who’s well-travelled is cultured enough to dress the part, every day.“

His preferable menswear label has always been New & Lingwood over other brands. Behind building this strong reputation, social media has played an integral role wherein Lucas has built a dedicated fanbase over the past few years. Remembering about his most memorable trip, the influencer said, “It was my trip to Nepal when my dad took me and I saw how kids walked a mile, barefoot, probably hungry, and just to get some fresh water to drink. Since then, I never took anything for granted.“ The enthusiastic traveller further also revealed about his next big plan. Virgin Galactic which started the agenda of holidays to the Moon is Lucas Raven’s next plan once the pandemic of coronavirus goes from the world. To know more about Raven’s adventurous life, check out his Instagram page ‘@Followtheraven‘.

