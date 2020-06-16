Matt Par makes his way as one of the youngest YouTube experts with having 10 channels under his name

There’s no iota of doubt that YouTube is by far one of the most-watched platforms to consume video content. Internet is a place where people never sleep. Billions of people from every nuke and corner of the world watch videos on YouTube daily. It is not just a platform to be entertained but also a platform which gives the opportunity to earn money and establish the business. One of the emerging names who has made his name on YouTube is Matt Par, a 19-year old entrepreneur.

At a very early age of 14, Matt started his journey as a YouTuber. He grew up watching videos of the YouTubers and got inspired to be the one. With a goal of sharing informative content, Matt has also been helping people by creating videos explaining how to earn money. Since school, the young boy had decided to be a YouTuber but the only obstacle that came his way was facing the camera at that time.

To utilize YouTube in the best way, Par created 10 different channels and started posting videos on the channels. Working smartly, Matt outsourced the work and paid the content creators to make videos for him. All he did was record the voiceovers and edit the videos before publishing it on YouTube. Out of 10 channels, he features only on one YouTube channel named ‘Make Money Matt’ which has almost got 50K subscribers.

Till now, Matt has earned the Gold Play Button and multiple Silver Play Button Awards for his different YouTube channels. With a desire to earn the top recognitions from YouTube, Matt Par ensured to create entertaining yet informative content about making money online. “Quality always takes the lead in the race over quantity”, he quoted. At just 19, Par has become a YouTuber with a solid fan following. We wonder what new the YouTuber has in his mind the coming years.