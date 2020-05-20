Maziar Rajabi shares how he acquired knowledge and became a successful international bitumen Trader

Self-belief can help you in reaching to the new heights in life. With the capability of making huge life decisions, Maziar Rajabi went his way out and became one of the most eminent entrepreneurs of the Middle East. Before getting on the entrepreneurial journey, Rajabi gained the best of knowledge and set an example for all the budding entrepreneurs of the world. With a curiosity to learn everything, he grabbed the best opportunities that life had to offer.

After post-graduation, the entrepreneur became a senior partner at Canadian Green Solutions Inc. Besides this, he became a shareholder for Mattioli S.A.S, an Italian petrochemical and chemical company and Business Advisor to Tigris Company as well. Adding to it, Maziar holds various certifications from prestigious universities across the globe. The entrepreneur received Disciplined Entrepreneurship certificate from MIT University, Global Diplomacy Program certificate from the London University and also an International Project Management certificate from Adelaide University.

After gaining maximum knowledge about different disciplines in entrepreneurship, Rajabi started working in the bitumen industry in 2016. He partnered with the best oil service company from Iraq named ‘verse Oil Service and joined as a senior partner. There’s no doubt that Middle East countries are known for oil and petroleum business But Bitumen was never heard of product in Iraq petroleum trading market and this was a gap Maziar came up with an idea to fill.

Furthermore, his expertise in IT helped ‘Verse Oil Service’ take the top spot on Google search results. It became the first ranked website for bitumen products in Iraq. The company soon gained popularity and Rajabi signed a long-term agreement offer with a Taiwanese company, Richland Bitumen Co Ltd which has a record of exporting bitumen to 12 countries in 3 continents include India. The sheer hard work and the ability to learn more are two key aspects behind Rajabi’s success.

Marching fast towards excellence, Maziar Rajabi at the age of 33 has set some new rules and is living the best of his life. He says, “First look to find a problem and at that time finding solution will be goldmine for you. I am a true believer of ‘knowledge is power’ and I execute my knowledge in different works to achieve the best results”, quoted Rajabi. Following this golden rule, the young entrepreneur has overcome all the obstacles in life and is an inspiration to all the aspiring entrepreneurs of the world.