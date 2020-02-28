Meet Doctor Jarrett: Anesthesiologist by profession, comedian by choice

Being part of the medical/surgical field, it is always expected that doctors remain stoic at all times. The industry is usually not associated with a light hearted approach, especially if you happen to be a surgeon or senior medical practitioner. Fortunately, age old conventions are caving in and making way for a change in perception. Dr. Jarrett Schanzer is an accomplished physician and anaesthesiologist, who prefers to approach his work with a touch of humor. He aims to make medicine a more approachable subject for both patients as well as aspiring medical/nursing/physician assistant students. Dr. Jarrett’s passion to share his knowledge and expertise led him to become a renowned social media health influencer. His charismatic persona and fun filled approach towards medicine has earned him a loyal fan base, with more than 92,000 followers on Instagram. Dr. Jarrett dawns many hats, some of which include being a motivational speaker and pre-medical advisor. His Instagram account is filled to the brim, with inspirational posts, hilarious short skits and memes, which generally revolve around the work that he does. He has a flair for sharing educational content with a touch of humor. Dr. Jarrett is a prodigal doctor by profession and jovial comic at heart, as he continues to touch thousands of lives. Dr. Jarrett elaborated, “I aspire to help people lead, happy, healthy lives and truly appreciate the gift of life. I hope that I am able to inspire people to “pay it forward”, whether it’s by sharing knowledge, or simple acts of kindness. Life is short, and time is precious,it’sso important to smile and laugh as much as possible.” Dr. Jarrett spent several years honing his skills. He studied extensively in New Jersey andNew York, where he completed his undergraduate and post graduate training. He is currently practicing anesthesiology and is a clinical professor for resident doctors, medical students, nurse anaesthesia students, anaesthesia assistant students and other healthcare professionals. When asked about why he chose this field, he enthusiastically added, “I always enjoyed a challenge and wanted to explore the field of medicine ‘hands-on’. I wanted to share my knowledge, educate students and witness complex surgeries. It is a privilege to be able to help save lives!” Dr. Jarrett has won several accolades as well as earnedseveral college honors and awards. Some of these include the TOUCH Gold Star for more than 100 hours of community service while studying premed, several academic honors societies and graduating Summa Cum Laude with a 3.9 GPA, and Rutgers University Top Personal Trainer Award and several others. Dr. Jarrett spends his free time collaborating with otherinfluencers to create fun, relatable inspiringcontent, is a fitness expert and enjoys travelling. He loves sharing his exploits on his social media handles with his avid fans. He is an excellent example of how a thorough professional can truly excel at his craft and also harbour an endearing sense of humor. From having an impressive track record as a medical professional, to working for the betterment of those around him, Dr. Jarrett is sure to put a smile on your face.