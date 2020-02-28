Hypertension: Knowing Your Blood Pressure Numbers Can Make a Difference

High blood pressure often doesn't have any symptoms, so it is not usually felt. Hypertension is usually diagnosed by a health care professional during a routine checkup. The average person should get a blood pressure reading at least once a year. It is important for everyone to know their numbers. That means knowing what your blood pressure is. Blood pressure is even more important to pay attention to, if you have a family member or a close relative with hypertension or other risk factors. Understanding your blood pressure numbers should be part and parcel your health routine especially as it may encourage you to make lifestyle changes. The good thing is that keeping a track of the numbers and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, can help in keeping hypertension at bay, as well as complications such as heart disease and stroke.Checking your blood pressure at home is an important part of managing high blood pressure. Various International organizations recommend that anyone with high blood pressure monitor his or her blood pressure at home. Self-monitoring can help your doctor diagnose high blood pressure earlier especially, if you have elevated blood pressure or another condition that could contribute to high blood pressure, such as diabetes or kidney problems. Monitoring blood pressure changes at home can help you to know whether your lifestyle changes or medications are working, and aid your doctor in making decisions about your treatment, such as adjusting dosages or changing medications. Blood pressure monitors are available widely and without a prescription, so home monitoring is an easy step toward improving your condition. Before you start, it's important to know the right technique and to find a good home blood pressure monitor. Also, home blood pressure monitoring is not a substitute for visits to your doctor, and home blood pressure monitors may have some limitations. However, if continued home monitoring shows your blood pressure is under control, you might be able to make fewer appointments with your doctor.