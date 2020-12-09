Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: The reigning 4-door-luxe king of speed
Built for the most important - Life!
BRAND CONNECT| PAID POST
Published: Dec 9, 2020 05:14:43 PM IST
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 02:55:51 PM IST
‘Life is a Race’ reads the tagline for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, the 4-Door Coupé which clocks 0 to 100 in just 3.2 seconds. Living up to its promise of ‘Driving Performance’, this engineering delight set a record at Nordschleife, Nurburgring, rightfully reclaiming the crown for the fastest luxury saloon.
The vehicle is a story of elegance meeting pure, sporty character. With impeccable style, it flaunts the typical AMG-specific radiator grille at the end of an elegantly long bonnet. The two power-domes, frameless side windows and a spectrum of other external facets send enthusiast swooning at first glance. A closer look reveals its widescreen digital cockpit, iconic AMG steering wheel buttons, Burmester sound system, Mercedes me connect and a host of other tech toys and digital devices that delight those so inclined.
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupé is the youngest member of the AMG GT family. Like its privileged predecessors, this beast on wheels has motorsport DNA in every fiber.
Thanks to the sophisticated, powerful V8 biturbo engine, AMG RIDE CONTROL+ and active rear axle steering, it offers a perfect combination of power, speed, agility and stability, which take the meaning of ‘Driving Performance’ to the next level.
For the ever-aspiring achiever, with a need for speed, this 4-Door Coupé manifests the perfect companion. With ultimate speed, focus, comfort, safety and a host of multi-tasking abilities, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is truly built for the most important race – Life!
For those who wish to buy this beauty from the comfort of their home, Mercedes-Benz launched #MercFromHome, a completely digital experience that enables virtual consultation, documentation and even purchase, amongst a host of other online services, all at the click of a button.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.