Piyush Singh Chauhan - An entrepreneur in the making

Competency does not require introduction. People, who really intend to do something and make it perfect, are a heritage for society. The history stands on its own with open hands for such people and the present is always ready to provide every opportunity for them because it knows that such personality will give new direction to its expansion. Mr. Piyush Singh Chauhan is such a kind of person who understands the present and makes plans for future so that a new light can be shown to the society. His hard work and dedication to work has given him a height like Himalayas from where today he has become a familiar face not only to the state but to the far-flung areas of the country. His strong will power and soft-spoken style has made him popular at every level of society. Born to an aristocratic family of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh on August 12, 1992, 28 years old Piyush has established himself in the early stages of his life in such form of leadership ability, hard work, strong will power, sharp decision making and restrained personality for which it is almost impossible to bring in comparison with anything. Piyush completed his early education from City Montessori School, Lucknow and Engineering Gratuation from Amity University, Noida. After that he turned to serve the society in various ways. Father Sri Pawan Singh Chauhan, mother Smt. Nirmala Singh Chauhan and his sister Dr. Pallavi Singh Chauhan’s adorable Piyush followed his father who is a very well known name for not only in the state but for the country also. His wife Sushmita Singh is also providing her supporting hand whenever he needs. She walks shoulder to shoulder with him to accomplish all his duties and responsibilities. Shri Pawan Singh Chauhan has faced many ups and downs in his life, he lived his life very closely and understood the values of life. This is the reason that society gives him such grand respect. Being the Chairman of educational institute SR Group of Institutions, he has established such standards which don’t look to be set in prima facie. Piyush has also geared the ideology of his father by following his ideals. Now he is adorning many important posts in his empire such as, Vice Chairman of SRGI, member of Board of Governors SRGI, Head of Student Welfare Committee, Head of Sports Committee of institution, Board member of SR Global Schools Governing Council, cicerone of his VAGA Superspeciality Hospital and Board member of IPSUM Diagnostic Center. Apart from it Piyush is the CEO of Round o’ Clock Retail Pvt. Ltd. which is an innovative experiment in retail sector and a chain of 24X7X365 shopping malls. Ro'C has the motto “ to serve everyone, to serve every second.” To understand Piyush, it is important to understand every aspect of his life because his personality is the repository of knowledge and virtue. Piyush is a man who is working day & night, striving for excellence in whatever work he undertakes to accomplish. He is a dedicated and assiduous person who puts in diligence in all his work areas every day just to provide the best of the best out of it to everyone. Dynamism needs no introduction but without introduction dynamism can not be expressed.The prime quality of Piyush’s nature is his soft-speaking and sweet behavior to all. Without bothering about his post and cadre, he is equal to all. He always stands like a guardian in every requirement and problem of his companions and employees. Due to preparation of administrative services Piyush very well knows which mode of conduct should adopt with everyone. It is his humility that makes him different from others.Piyush's heart beats for every section of the society who is deprived, having tears in their eyes, unable to provide proper education to their children; even they are unable to prepare proper meal for their family. He facilitates students who are financially weak, by providing necessary help, right from the school to higher education. He has, through his own personal efforts, supported more than 100 students for engineering education, and about 250 students at school level. He also provides suport in all possible ways to those organisations which are working for the revival of sufferings. True to his nature and call for service to the society, Mr. Piyush along with his entire team went out of the way to help the people in the wake of Covid -19 pandemic. He took initiative and collaborated with food safety and drugs department of Govt of Uttar Pradesh in supplying the essential commodities and minimise the panic to minimum. He motivated his entire team as Corona Warriors to serve the society and people hold up in their homes by ensuring delivery of supplies to every nook and corner of the city. He collaborated with administration by providing transport to shift the migrant workers, and also provided back-end support by facilitating premise for quarantine and rehabilitation centre.Piyush believes that a tremendous change can be brought in the world by promoting and empowering education. Education is the first condition of development of human life. He has made the education reachable to every section of the society with easy and affordable fees in his institutions. He is providing free hostel, free bus service, free uniforms, free book banks, fee concession, free lunch and dinner and many other facilities to the poor and needy students. Under his guidance, SRGI is providing English and Personality Development calsses, NPTEL Programs and Vocational Trainings to the students which is a unique example for not only to the state but for the nation also. In his opinion if a single child left uneducated, it can break the chain of education and the country could not be able to achieve its glory. More than 15000 students are taking education from his SR Group of Institutions situated in Bakhsi Ka Talab, Lucknow. He emphasizes on vocational education of young generation with moral values. Piyush is always striving to fulfill the vision of his institutions - Siksha, Sanskar and Rojgar.Mr. Piyush is an entrepreneur by nature, his purpose is not to earn money for himself but to provide opportunities of employment for needy and deserving people. He is providing employment to more than 2000 people in his various organizations. Round O’ Clock Retail Pvt. Ltd. (RO’C) focuses on “Serve Every Secnod” Philosophy and has a regular customer base in the excess of 50 thousand regular customers with a turn over of about Rs.100 crores. The company has another vertical – “Cash N Carry” aimed at serving retailers, wholesellers and distributors, it also caters to delivery, packaging and E-stores. At a very young age Mr. Piyush, who has already achived so much, is still exploring more ways & different ideas to work in other sectors also, where he fulfills his motto to “serve every second.” He has envisioned to take ROC and his several businesses pan India. Apart from these , his medical centeres VAGA and IPSUM are providing remarkable medical facilities and have made health facilities accessible to all. As it is rightly said, “Dream should have no end”. Taking this as his success mantra, Mr. Piyush is heading to bring daily goods and essential services to each household effortlessly. His path breaking ideas and zeal to furnish the work draw winning line by his side. Care to his employees is remarkable. He believes in win-win theory. Considering his age, dedication to his business, his achievements, experiences from past mistakes add wings to his flight. Mr. Piyush Chauhan is certainly a precious gem to the country and his big steps would definitely illuminate the nation in coming future.It is easy to rise to the top but difficult to remain there. Mr. Piyush Singh Chauhan has attained such hights which are remarkable. He, being a man of firm detrmination, discipline, positive thinking and humble nature, believes that a diamond become lustrous only after refinement. He believes that the life is full of challenges and not chances. Being a great sport person he loves to face every challenge as an opportunity. He was feliciated by Honorable Governor of Uttar Pradesh Mrs. Anandi Ben Patel for his outstanding contribution in the field of Health Care on February 20, 2020. He was also awarded with Youngest Entrepreneur Award in 2019.The secret to success lies in the perseverance of thought and the tenacity of upholding it. First you must dream the dream and then follow the dream. He believes if you can’t dream it, you can’t do it. What more to come… what more to be dreamed…what more to be achieved is all the matter of time but Piyush Singh Chauhan knows that firm determination can break every obstacle of the life you have at least a dream and dedication to fulfill it.