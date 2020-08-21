Covid-19 mortality: How does India compare with other countries?

The paranoia around the SARS-CoV-2 virus, commonly called the novel coronavirus, has normalised in certain countries—at its place of origin in Wuhan, China, the public were seen enjoying a crowded pool party in a viral photograph, for instance.

The graph below shows the absolute death toll and mortality rates of countries with populations of over 10 million, chosen from regions across the world, from the Asia Pacific and Middle East to Africa and North and South America.

According to experts, mortality rate is a credible yardstick to measure a country's fight against Covid-19; the absolute rise in Covid-19 positive cases is dependent on the healthcare of each country.

Note: These statistics, sourced from the WHO, are as of August 20, 2020. Toggle the colours to see the difference in death toll and mortality rates.