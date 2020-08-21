  1. Home
Covid-19 mortality: How does India compare with other countries?

While India has seen a surge in active cases in August, more so than any other country this month, its death toll has remained well below other similarly affected nations. A look at the number of deaths and mortality rates

By Namrata Sahoo
Published: Aug 21, 2020 02:09:42 PM IST
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 04:01:53 PM IST

The paranoia around the SARS-CoV-2 virus, commonly called the novel coronavirus, has normalised in certain countries—at its place of origin in Wuhan, China, the public were seen enjoying a crowded pool party in a viral photograph, for instance. 
 
The graph below shows the absolute death toll and mortality rates of countries with populations of over 10 million, chosen from regions across the world, from the Asia Pacific and Middle East to Africa and North and South America. 
According to experts, mortality rate is a credible yardstick to measure a country's fight against Covid-19; the absolute rise in Covid-19 positive cases is dependent on the healthcare of each country.
Note: These statistics, sourced from the WHO, are as of August 20, 2020. Toggle the colours to see the difference in death toll and mortality rates.

