Psoriasis: An overview

Psoriasis is an inflammatory skin disorder that affects the surface of the skin. Skin becomes inflamed, red, flaky, and itching, especially around the knees, elbows, and scalp. The condition is thought to affect one out of every 50 people, and it affects people of all ages, races, and genders. Psoriasis lesions are often located in areas of the body that are visible to other people.According to a study conducted by the World Psoriasis Day Consortium, psoriasis affects 125 million individuals worldwide (2-3 percent of the global population). Though the specific cause of the condition is unknown, the symptoms of psoriasis can be managed by making simple lifestyle changes.The signs and symptoms of psoriasis differ from person to person. The following are some of the most common indications and symptoms:Plaque psoriasis is the most prevalent type, characterized by dry, elevated, red skin patches (lesions) covered with silvery scales. The plaques could be itchy or painful, and there could be a few or a lot of them. Elbows, knees, lower back, and scalp are the most common places where they appear.Psoriasis can cause pitting, irregular nail development, and discoloration in the fingernails and toenails. The nails of people with psoriasis may weaken and split from the nail bed (onycholysis). In severe circumstances, the nail may crumble.This type primarily affects children and young adults. A bacterial infection, such as strep throat, is frequently the cause. Small, drop-shaped scaling lesions appear on the trunk, limbs, and legs.It produces bright red, glossy lesions in skin folds like the armpits, crotch, and under the breasts.The palms of the hands and soles of the feet develop red, scaly skin with small pustules.As previously said, while the actual aetiology of psoriasis is unknown, medical researchers hypothesize that the following factors may contribute to the condition: Genetic factors, exposure to various medications (painkillers/NSAIDS, Beta blocker – a BP lowering medicine), Infections like streptococcal sore throat, Stress, Skin Trauma.Consult your doctor if you suspect you have psoriasis. Also, if you have psoriasis, talk to your doctor about: becomes severe or widespread, causes you discomfort and pain, causes you concern about the appearance of your skin, leads to joint problems, such as pain, swelling or inability to perform daily tasks, and doesn't improve with treatment.With the correct medical counsel, psoriasis can be efficiently controlled. Psoriasis has a number of treatment options, ranging from lotions and ointments to phototherapy, pills, and injections. Common treatments include: steroid creams, moisturizers for dry skin, vitamin D-based cream or ointment, Retinoid creams.Along with treatment alternatives, one should be sure to make certain lifestyle adjustments, such as lowering stress, practicing excellent hygiene, eating a balanced diet, and avoiding excessive alcohol usage.