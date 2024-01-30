Radha Ukani - A trailblazing journey in sustainable design and entrepreneurship





Radha envisions the future of skincare with Dermafex, a brand seamlessly blending purposeful design and sustainability. Dermafex revolutionizes skincare by merging neurocosmetics and aromatherapeutic synergy, elevating it beyond conventional norms. This innovative approach not only delivers transformative experiences but also prioritizes inclusivity, catering to diverse skin tones. In her own words, "My diverse aspirations mirror my steadfast commitment to transforming sectors through a combination of creativity and conscientious business practices. My commitment extends beyond beauty, contributing to a sustainable ethos. Dermafex stands as a testament to forward-thinking ideals, redefining the narrative of skincare through a harmonious fusion of science, nature, and purpose."



