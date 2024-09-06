Redefining sustainable luxury living in Bangalore by Gravity Homes





Gravity Sky Forest: Located in the prime northern hub of Bangalore, Gravity Thanisandra brings the home to your apartment. Meet luxury home apartments with a blend of biophilia. Spanning across 4 acres and 3 community towers, each housing 27 floors, the project showcases avante-garde urban green infrastructure.

Gravity Lake Estate: A nature-inclusive gated villa community in the heart of North Bangalore’s booming business hub. Closer to the Kempegowda International Airport, closer to convenience. Indulge in an enriching array of luxe modern amenities for elevated lifestyle choices. Brought to you by Gravity Homes, our esteemed project included a natural rejuvenation initiative.

Gravity Aranya: Nestled in Turahalli Forest, Gravity Aranya presents luxury forest villaments with nature-inclusive living attuning to a sustainable lifestyle. A project as close to nature as it is to our hearts, embrace mindful spaces guided by biophilic architecture amidst an expansive landscape with duplex and triplex homes and an array of enhanced modern amenities crafted with a homegrown touch of luxury and sustainability for sublime comfort. With 250+ tree friends and a lifetime green focus with private front yard and backyards, Welcome Home to Aranya where you experience a world that seeks a connection with nature and serves as an extension of your energy.

Gravity Smera Gardens: An Ode To Your Personal Space, Gravity Smera Gardens presents you elegant luxurious biomes with all-exclusive 400 sq. ft. backyard gardens that are crafted for families with verdant green walkways and 500+ tree friends to embrace all the modern comforts tucked away from the noise. Move into a home that invites your peace.

In an era where sustainability and luxury are often viewed as mutually exclusive, Gravity Homes is challenging this notion by seamlessly blending eco-friendly practices with opulent living. Founded with a vision to revolutionise the Bangalore real estate market, Gravity Homes is setting new benchmarks in sustainable luxury and eco living homes.Gravity Homes, headquartered in Bangalore, has emerged as a trailblazer in the real estate sector by prioritising sustainability without compromising on luxury. Their projects are meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled living experience while minimising environmental impact. From using eco-friendly construction materials to integrating renewable energy solutions, Gravity Homes is committed to reducing its carbon footprint.The hallmark of Gravity Homes is its innovative architectural designs that cater to the evolving needs of modern homebuyers. Each project is a testament to architectural excellence, combining aesthetic appeal with functional spaces. Gravity Homes' commitment to sustainability is evident in their designs, which maximise natural light, promote ventilation, and incorporate green spaces to enhance residents' well-being.Surya goes beyond aesthetics. He believes nature is a vital factor affecting productivity and happiness within a home. His vision for Gravity Living extends beyond bricks and mortar. He aspires to create "live spaces" - vibrant communities where residents are enriched by their surroundings. By incorporating nature and fostering a sense of connection, he aims to inspire and improve lives, offering not just a place to live, but a quality investment for the future, with a strong focus on sustainable living practices. “We all know that home is a feeling. When your home inspires you, motivates you, and fuels your well-being, that's when you know you've found something truly special." Surya N.C - Founder & CEO, Gravity HomesIncorporating cutting-edge smart home technologies, Gravity Homes offers a futuristic living experience. Their homes are equipped with intelligent systems that enhance convenience, security, and energy efficiency. Home is designed to offer residents a superior lifestyle.Gravity Homes places a strong emphasis on community building and environmental stewardship. Their projects are designed to foster a sense of community among residents while promoting sustainable living practices. Gravity Homes collaborates with local artisans and suppliers, supporting the local economy and ensuring that their developments are socially responsible.Gravity Homes' dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. The company has received numerous accolades for its innovative projects and commitment to sustainability from the public and customers. These accolades are a testament to their unwavering dedication to transforming the real estate landscape in Bangalore.With 10 projects, 100+ Acres of expansive landscape, and 1000+ homes designed for luxury living in Bangalore, They are happy to count these numbers and all the more with appreciation that follows.Looking ahead, Gravity Homes aims to expand its footprint across Bangalore, bringing its unique blend of luxury and sustainability to more cities. With a pipeline of ambitious projects, Gravity Homes is poised to continue its legacy of creating exceptional living spaces that resonate with modern sensibilities. Gravity Homes is redefining the concept of luxury living by proving that opulence and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. Their visionary approach, innovative designs, and commitment to the environment make them a standout player in the Bangalore real estate market. As they continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, Gravity Homes is setting a new standard for sustainable luxury living in Bangalore.